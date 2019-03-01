With Wisconsin sitting on sjx commitments early in the junior cycle, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at what's ahead in the second edition of the State of the 2020 Class. Note: The "top target(s)" category takes into account talent level and current interest in Wisconsin. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the UW coaching staff.

QUARTERBACKS

Tyler Van Dyke Rivals.com

RUNNING BACKS

Reggie Love Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take one or two tailbacks in the 2020 class. Who do they already have? The Badgers do not have a commitment from a projected running back. Top target(s): Blake Corum, Reggie Love Scholarships seniors: Bradrick Shaw What's next?

The Badgers will likely look to take two running backs in the 2020 class, with Corum and Love atops their wishlist. A four-star prospect from Maryland, Corum is expected to visit this spring, while Love has UW in his top seven along with Illinois, Minnesota, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Purdue and TCU. He visited this past summer and is expected back in Madison this off-season.

WIDE RECEIVERS

Chimere Dike Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take one or two wide receivers in the 2020 class. Who do they already have? The Badgers have a commitment from three-star wide receiver Chimere Dike. Top target(s): Daniel Jackson Scholarships seniors: A.J. Taylor What's next? With a commitment already from Dike, an in-state prospect from Waukesha North, the Badgers will likely look to take one more receiver in 2020. Atop the recruiting board is Jackson, who visited for the Badgers' junior day and has UW high on his list of potential schools.

TIGHT ENDS

Clay Caudill Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take one or two tight ends in the 2020 class. Who do they already have? The Badgers do not have a commitment from a projected tight end. Top target(s): Clay Caudill, Cam Large, Mark Redman Scholarships seniors: Zero What's next? After it signed two tight ends in 2019, Wisconsin would probably like to do so again in 2020, but limited scholarships may prevent that from happening. Caudill, a three-star prospect from Ohio, has held an offer from UW for some time. A recent scholarship went out to Cam Large, who is expected on campus this weekend. The three-star prospect has watched his recruitment explode this winter with offers from LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Ohio State, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, Boston College, Duke, Virginia and Wisconsin, among others.

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN

Jack Nelson Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take four offensive linemen in the 2020 class. Who do they already have? The Badgers have commitments from Jack Nelson, Trey Wedig and Dylan Barrett. Top target(s): Josh Fryar Scholarships seniors: David Moorman, Jason Erdmann What's next? Offensive line is arguably the biggest position of need in the 2020 class, and the Badgers already have three - potentially four, with Ben Barten - already committed. With Dallas Fincher off the board to Michigan State, Fryar, who visited in December, is likely atop UW's wishlist.

DEFENSIVE LINEMEN

Nash Hutmacher Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take two or three defensive linemen in the 2020 class. Who do they already have? The Badgers do not have a commitment from a projected defensive linemen. Top target(s): Cole Brevard, Nash Hutmacher, Rylie Mills Scholarships seniors: David Pfaff, Kraig Howe What's next? Brevard and Mills are two high-priority targets, but they are also involved with some of the top programs from across the country. Hutmacher, who is now being recruited as a defensive tackle - his position of preference - has visited Madison at least three times. UW and Nebraska are believed to be his top options. It will be interesting to see if more offers go out, specifically at defensive end, where the Badgers could use some more length.

LINEBACKERS

Cole Dakovich Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer

CORNERBACKS

Hunter Sellers Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take one cornerback in the 2020 class. Who do they already have? The Badgers do not have a commitment from a projected cornerback. Top target(s): Hunter Sellers, Deidrick Stanley Jr, Sean Tucker Scholarships seniors: None What's next? Cornerback was addressed well in 2018 and 2019 and isn't a huge position of need, so much so that the Badgers could get away with taking just one in 2020. Sellers visited unofficially this past fall and is a realistic target for the staff. Stanley Jr. played last season with 2019 signee James Williams.

SAFETIES

Craig McDonald Josh Helmholdt / Rivals.com

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take one safety in the 2020 class. Who do they already have? The Badgers do not have a commitment from a projected safety. Top target(s): Craig McDonald Scholarships seniors: None

What's next? Like cornerback, safety isn't a huge need for defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard. McDonald recently picked up an offer and could be a the top target at the position moving forward.

ATHLETES

Ben Barten Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take one or two athletes in the 2020 class. Who do they already have? The Badgers have a commitment from Ben Barten, who could play offensive tackle or defensive end at UW. Top target(s): Trenton Simpson, DeaMonte Trayanum Scholarships seniors: N/A What's next? Barten likely ends up at tackle, but defensive end is still on the table. The staff loves Simpson as a big tailback, but he could also play linebacker at the next level. Trayanum is likely in the same boat.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Jack Van Dyke Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer