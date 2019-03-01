State of the 2020 class: March
With Wisconsin sitting on sjx commitments early in the junior cycle, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at what's ahead in the second edition of the State of the 2020 Class.
Note: The "top target(s)" category takes into account talent level and current interest in Wisconsin. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the UW coaching staff.
QUARTERBACKS
How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take one quarterback in the 2020 class.
Who do they already have? The Badgers do not have a commitment from a projected quarterback.
Top target(s): Tyler Van Dyke, Parker McQuarrie
Scholarships seniors: None
What's next?
Van Dyke, a four-star prospect from Connecticut, is Wisconsin's top target at quarterback in the 2020 class. He visited in December and has a strong relationship with assistant coach Jon Budmayr. Boston College, Georgia Tech. Kentucky, Miami (FL), Michigan, North Carolina State, Rutgers, Syracuse and Vanderbilt have also offered, and a decision could come as soon as this spring.
McQuarrie, who also has a scholarship from UW, has yet to visit Madison. He has offers from Boston College, Michigan, Pittsburgh, Purdue, Rutgers and UCLA, in addition to UW, and is expected on campus this weekend.
RUNNING BACKS
How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take one or two tailbacks in the 2020 class.
Who do they already have? The Badgers do not have a commitment from a projected running back.
Top target(s): Blake Corum, Reggie Love
Scholarships seniors: Bradrick Shaw
What's next?
The Badgers will likely look to take two running backs in the 2020 class, with Corum and Love atops their wishlist. A four-star prospect from Maryland, Corum is expected to visit this spring, while Love has UW in his top seven along with Illinois, Minnesota, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Purdue and TCU. He visited this past summer and is expected back in Madison this off-season.
WIDE RECEIVERS
How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take one or two wide receivers in the 2020 class.
Who do they already have? The Badgers have a commitment from three-star wide receiver Chimere Dike.
Top target(s): Daniel Jackson
Scholarships seniors: A.J. Taylor
What's next?
With a commitment already from Dike, an in-state prospect from Waukesha North, the Badgers will likely look to take one more receiver in 2020. Atop the recruiting board is Jackson, who visited for the Badgers' junior day and has UW high on his list of potential schools.
TIGHT ENDS
How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take one or two tight ends in the 2020 class.
Who do they already have? The Badgers do not have a commitment from a projected tight end.
Top target(s): Clay Caudill, Cam Large, Mark Redman
Scholarships seniors: Zero
What's next?
After it signed two tight ends in 2019, Wisconsin would probably like to do so again in 2020, but limited scholarships may prevent that from happening. Caudill, a three-star prospect from Ohio, has held an offer from UW for some time. A recent scholarship went out to Cam Large, who is expected on campus this weekend. The three-star prospect has watched his recruitment explode this winter with offers from LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Ohio State, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, Boston College, Duke, Virginia and Wisconsin, among others.
OFFENSIVE LINEMEN
How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take four offensive linemen in the 2020 class.
Who do they already have? The Badgers have commitments from Jack Nelson, Trey Wedig and Dylan Barrett.
Top target(s): Josh Fryar
Scholarships seniors: David Moorman, Jason Erdmann
What's next?
Offensive line is arguably the biggest position of need in the 2020 class, and the Badgers already have three - potentially four, with Ben Barten - already committed. With Dallas Fincher off the board to Michigan State, Fryar, who visited in December, is likely atop UW's wishlist.
DEFENSIVE LINEMEN
How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take two or three defensive linemen in the 2020 class.
Who do they already have? The Badgers do not have a commitment from a projected defensive linemen.
Top target(s): Cole Brevard, Nash Hutmacher, Rylie Mills
Scholarships seniors: David Pfaff, Kraig Howe
What's next?
Brevard and Mills are two high-priority targets, but they are also involved with some of the top programs from across the country. Hutmacher, who is now being recruited as a defensive tackle - his position of preference - has visited Madison at least three times. UW and Nebraska are believed to be his top options. It will be interesting to see if more offers go out, specifically at defensive end, where the Badgers could use some more length.
LINEBACKERS
How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take two or three linebackers in the 2020 class.
Who do they already have? The Badgers a commitment from three-star outside linebacker Cole Dakovich.
Top target(s): Kaden Johnson, Malik Reed, Jaheim Thomas
Scholarships seniors: Zack Baun, Chris Orr, Tyler Johnson
What's next?
Dakovich, who projects to the outside, committed in January, though he could also play tight end or grow into a defensive end. The staff would love to pair him with Johnson, a four-star prospect from Minnesota, and Reed, who was on campus for the first time in January.
CORNERBACKS
How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take one cornerback in the 2020 class.
Who do they already have? The Badgers do not have a commitment from a projected cornerback.
Top target(s): Hunter Sellers, Deidrick Stanley Jr, Sean Tucker
Scholarships seniors: None
What's next?
Cornerback was addressed well in 2018 and 2019 and isn't a huge position of need, so much so that the Badgers could get away with taking just one in 2020. Sellers visited unofficially this past fall and is a realistic target for the staff. Stanley Jr. played last season with 2019 signee James Williams.
SAFETIES
How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take one safety in the 2020 class.
Who do they already have? The Badgers do not have a commitment from a projected safety.
Top target(s): Craig McDonald
Scholarships seniors: None
What's next?
Like cornerback, safety isn't a huge need for defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard. McDonald recently picked up an offer and could be a the top target at the position moving forward.
ATHLETES
How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take one or two athletes in the 2020 class.
Who do they already have? The Badgers have a commitment from Ben Barten, who could play offensive tackle or defensive end at UW.
Top target(s): Trenton Simpson, DeaMonte Trayanum
Scholarships seniors: N/A
What's next?
Barten likely ends up at tackle, but defensive end is still on the table. The staff loves Simpson as a big tailback, but he could also play linebacker at the next level. Trayanum is likely in the same boat.
SPECIAL TEAMS
How many will they take? Wisconsin could take one scholarship specialist in the 2020 class.
Who do they already have? The Badgers do not have a commitment from a projected specialist.
Scholarships seniors: Punter Anthony Lotti and kicker Zach Hintze
What's next?
With a scholarship kicker and punter entering their senior seasons, Wisconsin may elect to extend a scholarship at one of the positions this summer. Jack Van Dyke (Neenah) and Dragan Kesich (Oak Creek) are both options from inside the state who have already visited unofficially.