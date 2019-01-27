Wisconsin visit moves Badgers way up for 2020 LB Malik Reed
Wisconsin was in a good position early with Malik Reed after assistant coach Ted Gilmore extended an offer in December.
The Badgers are doing even better after the 6-foot-2, 210-pound junior from Chandler High School in Arizona participated in the Badgers' junior day this weekend.
"They're definitely up there," Reed told BadgerBlitz.com. "They're maybe even No. 1."
