Top 2020 QB target Tyler Van Dyke spends a day in Madison
Friday, Wisconsin hosted arguably its top quarterback target in the 2020 class, four-star junior Tyler Van Dyke.
A 6-foot-4, 215-pound signal caller from Suffield Academy in Connecticut, Van Dyke, who was offered by the Badgers in early October, spent a good amount of time with quarterbacks coach Jon Budmayr and head coach Paul Chryst while on campus.
