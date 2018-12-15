Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-15 09:09:05 -0600') }} football Edit

Top 2020 QB target Tyler Van Dyke spends a day in Madison

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz.com
@McNamaraRivals
Editor
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

Friday, Wisconsin hosted arguably its top quarterback target in the 2020 class, four-star junior Tyler Van Dyke.

A 6-foot-4, 215-pound signal caller from Suffield Academy in Connecticut, Van Dyke, who was offered by the Badgers in early October, spent a good amount of time with quarterbacks coach Jon Budmayr and head coach Paul Chryst while on campus.

Tyler Van Dyke
{{ article.author_name }}