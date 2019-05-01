With Wisconsin sitting on sjx commitments in the junior cycle, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at what's ahead in the latest edition of the State of the 2020 Class. Note: The "top target(s)" category takes into account talent level and current interest in Wisconsin. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the UW coaching staff.

QUARTERBACKS

Jon Budmayr (left) (Dan Sanger)

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take one quarterback in the 2020 class. Who do they already have? The Badgers do not have a commitment from a projected quarterback. Top target(s): TBD Scholarships seniors: None What's next? It will be interesting to see what Wisconsin does at quarterback in this class moving forward with it's top two targets this spring - Tyler Van Dyke, (Miami) and Parker McQuarrie (UCLA) - off the board. All four quarterbacks on the current roster are expected to return next season, so the Badgers could probably get away with not taking a scholarship signal caller in 2020. Or, position coach Jon Budmayr could take a look at what is still available in this cycle and hand out another offer or two.

RUNNING BACKS

DeaMonte Trayanum (Rivals.com)

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take one tailback in the 2020 class. Who do they already have? The Badgers do not have a commitment from a projected running back. Top target(s): DeaMonte Trayanum, Ty Jordan, Cullen Coleman Scholarships seniors: Bradrick Shaw What's next? Trayanum, who has previously said Wisconsin and Ohio State stand out in his recruitment, is expected on campus in June. Jordan recently included the Badgers in his trimmed-down list and an offer went out this week to Coleman, a big back from New York.

WIDE RECEIVERS

Chimere Dike

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take two wide receivers in the 2020 class. Who do they already have? The Badgers have a commitment from three-star wide receiver Chimere Dike. Top target(s): Daniel Jackson, Jalen Paxton, Xavier Watts Scholarships seniors: A.J. Taylor What's next? With a commitment already from Dike, an in-state prospect from Waukesha North, the Badgers will likely look to take one more receiver in 2020. Atop the recruiting board is Jackson, who visited for the Badgers' junior day and is expected back on campus for an official in June. Paxton, who picked up a recent offer, is also an intriguing prospect from Texas who will visit for the first time next month as well.

TIGHT ENDS

Luke Lachey (Rivals.com)

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take one tight end in the 2020 class. Who do they already have? The Badgers do not have a commitment from a projected tight end. Top target(s): Clay Caudill, Cam Large, Luke Lachey Scholarships seniors: Zero

What's next? After it signed two tight ends in 2019, Wisconsin would probably like to do so again in 2020, but limited scholarships may prevent that from happening. Caudill, a three-star prospect from Ohio, has held an offer from UW for some time. A scholarship went out this spring to Lachey, who is looking to visit at some point this off-season. Large, who watched his recruitment explode this winter with offers from LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Ohio State, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, Boston College, Duke, Virginia and Wisconsin, visited in March.

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN

Jack Nelson (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take five offensive linemen in the 2020 class. Who do they already have? The Badgers have commitments from Jack Nelson, Trey Wedig, Ben Barten and Dylan Barrett. Top target(s): Sean Timmis, Gunnar Kilen, Adam Vandervest

Scholarships seniors: David Moorman, Jason Erdmann What's next?

Offensive line is arguably the biggest position of need in the 2020 class, and the Badgers already have four commitments at the position. Position coach Joe Rudolph is likely looking to add one more to the group, and camp this summer will be a huge opportunity for a handful of in-state prospects. The Badgers could also stay where they are, especially after moving Aaron Vopal (defensive end) and Cormac Sampson (tight end) over to the offensive line this spring.

DEFENSIVE LINEMEN

Nash Hutmacher (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take two or three defensive linemen in the 2020 class. Who do they already have? The Badgers do not have a commitment from a projected defensive linemen. Top target(s): Nash Hutmacher, Rylie Mills Scholarships seniors: David Pfaff What's next? Hutmacher, who is being recruited as a defensive tackle - his position of preference - has visited Madison at least three times and will be back on campus in June for an official. UW and Nebraska are his top options. Mills took an official visit last month and has Wisconsin in his top group along with Notre Dame and Ohio State. It will be interesting to see if more offers go out, specifically at defensive end, where the Badgers could use some more length.

LINEBACKERS

Cole Dakovich (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

CORNERBACKS

Sean Tucker (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take one cornerback in the 2020 class. Who do they already have? The Badgers do not have a commitment from a projected cornerback. Top target(s): Sean Tucker Scholarships seniors: None

What's next? Cornerback was addressed well in 2018 and 2019 and isn't a huge position of need, so much so that the Badgers could get away with taking just one in 2020. Stanley. Tucker is working on a visit to UW this off-season, but the staff doesn't need to force anything here.

SAFETIES

Cameron Martinez (Josh Helmholdt / Rivals.com)

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take one safety in the 2020 class. Who do they already have? The Badgers do not have a commitment from a projected safety. Top target(s): Makari Paige, Cameron Martinez, Antonio Johnson Scholarships seniors: None What's next? Like cornerback, safety isn't a huge need for defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard. Paige and Martinez are both big-time prospects who visited last month, and a recent offer went out to Johnson, a four-star prospect from Illinois.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Jack Van Dyke (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)