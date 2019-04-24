With that, what direction will the Badgers take at the position in the junior cycle? BadgerBlitz.com takes a look below.

Wisconsin's top three options at quarterback in the 2020 class - Max Johnson (LSU), Tyler Van Dyke (UW not in his top six) and Parker McQuarrie (UCLA) - appear to be off the board.

Wisconsin has four scholarship quarterbacks currently taking part in spring camp: Jack Coan, Danny Vanden Boom, Chase Wolf and Graham Mertz. The group doesn't include a senior, meaning the same quartet should be back at this time next year. That, though, assumes that no one transfers from a position that is still open heading into the summer.

With limited numbers in the 2020 class, the Badgers could elect to forego a scholarship quarterback in this cycle. The last time that happened was 2011 when then head-coach Bret Bielema landed Joel Stave, a multi-year starter, as a preferred walk-on. Jacoby Brissett was UW's top QB target down the stretch that season.

Should Wisconsin go that route, position coach Jon Budmayr could use it to his advantage in the 2021 class. So far, the Badgers have offered J.J. McCarthy and Jake Rubley, and there are a number of other intriguing options on UW's recruiting board.