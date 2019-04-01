With Wisconsin sitting on sjx commitments early in the junior cycle, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at what's ahead in the second edition of the State of the 2020 Class. Note: The "top target(s)" category takes into account talent level and current interest in Wisconsin. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the UW coaching staff.



QUARTERBACKS

Parker McQuarrie

RUNNING BACKS

DeaMonte Trayanum Rivals.com

WIDE RECEIVERS

Chimere Dike

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take two wide receivers in the 2020 class. Who do they already have? The Badgers have a commitment from three-star wide receiver Chimere Dike. Top target(s): Daniel Jackson, Jalen Paxton Scholarships seniors: A.J. Taylor What's next? With a commitment already from Dike, an in-state prospect from Waukesha North, the Badgers will likely look to take one more receiver in 2020. Atop the recruiting board is Jackson, who visited for the Badgers' junior day and is expected back on campus for an official in June. Paxton, who picked up a recent offer, is also an intriguing prospect from Texas.

TIGHT ENDS

Cam Large

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take one or two tight ends in the 2020 class. Who do they already have? The Badgers do not have a commitment from a projected tight end. Top target(s): Clay Caudill, Cam Large, Luke Lachey Scholarships seniors: Zero

What's next? After it signed two tight ends in 2019, Wisconsin would probably like to do so again in 2020, but limited scholarships may prevent that from happening. Caudill, a three-star prospect from Ohio, has held an offer from UW for some time. A recent scholarship went out to Lachey, who is looking to visit at some point this spring. Large, who watched his recruitment explode this winter with offers from LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Ohio State, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, Boston College, Duke, Virginia and Wisconsin, visited in March.

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN

Dylan Barrett Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take four offensive linemen in the 2020 class. Who do they already have? The Badgers have commitments from Jack Nelson,Trey Wedig and Dylan Barrett. Top target(s): Josh Fryar Scholarships seniors: David Moorman, Jason Erdmann What's next?

Offensive line is arguably the biggest position of need in the 2020 class, and the Badgers already have three - potentially four, with Ben Barten - already committed. With Dallas Fincher off the board to Michigan State, Fryar, who visited in December, is likely atop UW's wishlist, though it appears UW is fading in his recruitment. The Badgers could stay where they are, especially after moving Aaron Vopal (defensive end) and Cormac Sampson (tight end) over to the offensive line this spring.

DEFENSIVE LINEMEN

Nash Hutmacher Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take three defensive linemen in the 2020 class. Who do they already have? The Badgers do not have a commitment from a projected defensive linemen. Top target(s): Cole Brevard, Nash Hutmacher, Aaron Lewis Scholarships seniors: David Pfaff What's next? Brevard and Lewis are two high-priority targets who have Wisconsin in their top groups, respectively. Hutmacher, who is now being recruited as a defensive tackle - his position of preference - has visited Madison at least three times and should be back on campus in June for an official. UW, Oregon and Nebraska are his top options. It will be interesting to see if more offers go out, specifically at defensive end, where the Badgers could use some more length.

LINEBACKERS

Cole Dakovich Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer

CORNERBACKS

Deidrick Stanley Jr Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take one cornerback in the 2020 class. Who do they already have? The Badgers do not have a commitment from a projected cornerback. Top target(s): Deidrick Stanley Jr, Sean Tucker Scholarships seniors: None

What's next? Cornerback was addressed well in 2018 and 2019 and isn't a huge position of need, so much so that the Badgers could get away with taking just one in 2020. Stanley Jr. played last season with 2019 signee James Williams and Tucker is working on a visit to UW this off-season.

SAFETIES

Makari Paige Josh Helmholdt / Rivals.com

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take one safety in the 2020 class. Who do they already have? The Badgers do not have a commitment from a projected safety. Top target(s): Makari Paige Scholarships seniors: None

What's next? Like cornerback, safety isn't a huge need for defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard. Paige was on campus this back week and would be a huge get for the staff.

ATHLETES

Ben Barten Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take one or two athletes in the 2020 class. Who do they already have? The Badgers have a commitment from Ben Barten, who could play offensive tackle or defensive end at UW. Top target(s): Trenton Simpson Scholarships seniors: N/A

What's next? Barten likely ends up at tackle, but defensive end is still on the table. The staff loves Simpson as a big tailback, but he could also play linebacker at the next level.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Dragan Kesich Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer