State of the 2020 class: April
With Wisconsin sitting on sjx commitments early in the junior cycle, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at what's ahead in the second edition of the State of the 2020 Class.
Note: The "top target(s)" category takes into account talent level and current interest in Wisconsin. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the UW coaching staff.
QUARTERBACKS
How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take one quarterback in the 2020 class.
Who do they already have? The Badgers do not have a commitment from a projected quarterback.
Top target(s): Tyler Van Dyke, Parker McQuarrie
Scholarships seniors: None
What's next?
Wisconsin has two top targets at quarterback and would likely welcome a commitment from either one at this point. Van Dyke, a four-star prospect from Connecticut, likely grades out a notch higher. He visited in December and has a strong relationship with assistant coach Jon Budmayr. Boston College, Georgia Tech. Kentucky, Miami (FL), Michigan, North Carolina State, Rutgers, Syracuse and Vanderbilt have also offered, and a decision could come as soon as this spring.
McQuarrie, who also has a scholarship from UW, visited in March. He has scholarships from Boston College, Michigan, Pittsburgh, Purdue, Rutgers, Miami and UCLA, in addition to UW.
RUNNING BACKS
How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take one tailback in the 2020 class.
Who do they already have? The Badgers do not have a commitment from a projected running back.
Top target(s): DeaMonte Trayanum, Reggie Love, Kevontre Bradford
Scholarships seniors: Bradrick Shaw
What's next?
Wisconsin seems to have lost some momentum with both Love and Blake Corum, two popular names at the position this winter, though the Badgers are still in the picture with each. Trayanum is high on UW but the feeling is that he'll stay home and play for the Buckeyes. More offers may go out this off-season, with Cullen Coleman, Dylan Downing, Quadre Nicholson, Darvon Hubbard and Leshon Williams all possibilities.
WIDE RECEIVERS
How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take two wide receivers in the 2020 class.
Who do they already have? The Badgers have a commitment from three-star wide receiver Chimere Dike.
Top target(s): Daniel Jackson, Jalen Paxton
Scholarships seniors: A.J. Taylor
What's next?
With a commitment already from Dike, an in-state prospect from Waukesha North, the Badgers will likely look to take one more receiver in 2020. Atop the recruiting board is Jackson, who visited for the Badgers' junior day and is expected back on campus for an official in June. Paxton, who picked up a recent offer, is also an intriguing prospect from Texas.
TIGHT ENDS
How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take one or two tight ends in the 2020 class.
Who do they already have? The Badgers do not have a commitment from a projected tight end.
Top target(s): Clay Caudill, Cam Large, Luke Lachey
Scholarships seniors: Zero
What's next?
After it signed two tight ends in 2019, Wisconsin would probably like to do so again in 2020, but limited scholarships may prevent that from happening. Caudill, a three-star prospect from Ohio, has held an offer from UW for some time. A recent scholarship went out to Lachey, who is looking to visit at some point this spring. Large, who watched his recruitment explode this winter with offers from LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Ohio State, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, Boston College, Duke, Virginia and Wisconsin, visited in March.
OFFENSIVE LINEMEN
How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take four offensive linemen in the 2020 class.
Who do they already have? The Badgers have commitments from Jack Nelson,Trey Wedig and Dylan Barrett.
Top target(s): Josh Fryar
Scholarships seniors: David Moorman, Jason Erdmann
What's next?
Offensive line is arguably the biggest position of need in the 2020 class, and the Badgers already have three - potentially four, with Ben Barten - already committed. With Dallas Fincher off the board to Michigan State, Fryar, who visited in December, is likely atop UW's wishlist, though it appears UW is fading in his recruitment. The Badgers could stay where they are, especially after moving Aaron Vopal (defensive end) and Cormac Sampson (tight end) over to the offensive line this spring.
DEFENSIVE LINEMEN
How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take three defensive linemen in the 2020 class.
Who do they already have? The Badgers do not have a commitment from a projected defensive linemen.
Top target(s): Cole Brevard, Nash Hutmacher, Aaron Lewis
Scholarships seniors: David Pfaff
What's next?
Brevard and Lewis are two high-priority targets who have Wisconsin in their top groups, respectively. Hutmacher, who is now being recruited as a defensive tackle - his position of preference - has visited Madison at least three times and should be back on campus in June for an official. UW, Oregon and Nebraska are his top options. It will be interesting to see if more offers go out, specifically at defensive end, where the Badgers could use some more length.
LINEBACKERS
How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take three linebackers in the 2020 class.
Who do they already have? The Badgers a commitment from three-star outside linebacker Cole Dakovich.
Top target(s): Kaden Johnson, Malik Reed, Jaheim Thomas, Stefon Thompson
Scholarships seniors: Zack Baun, Chris Orr, Tyler Johnson
What's next?
Dakovich, who projects to the outside, committed in January, though he could also play tight end or grow into a defensive end. The staff would love to pair him with Johnson, a four-star prospect from Minnesota, and Reed, who was on campus for the first time in January. And keep an eye on Thompson, who was recently offered. The projected inside linebacker is someone who could pop during a visit either this spring or summer.
CORNERBACKS
How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take one cornerback in the 2020 class.
Who do they already have? The Badgers do not have a commitment from a projected cornerback.
Top target(s): Deidrick Stanley Jr, Sean Tucker
Scholarships seniors: None
What's next?
Cornerback was addressed well in 2018 and 2019 and isn't a huge position of need, so much so that the Badgers could get away with taking just one in 2020. Stanley Jr. played last season with 2019 signee James Williams and Tucker is working on a visit to UW this off-season.
SAFETIES
How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take one safety in the 2020 class.
Who do they already have? The Badgers do not have a commitment from a projected safety.
Top target(s): Makari Paige
Scholarships seniors: None
What's next?
Like cornerback, safety isn't a huge need for defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard. Paige was on campus this back week and would be a huge get for the staff.
ATHLETES
How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take one or two athletes in the 2020 class.
Who do they already have? The Badgers have a commitment from Ben Barten, who could play offensive tackle or defensive end at UW.
Top target(s): Trenton Simpson
Scholarships seniors: N/A
What's next?
Barten likely ends up at tackle, but defensive end is still on the table. The staff loves Simpson as a big tailback, but he could also play linebacker at the next level.
SPECIAL TEAMS
How many will they take? Wisconsin could take one scholarship specialist in the 2020 class.
Who do they already have? The Badgers do not have a commitment from a projected specialist.
Scholarships seniors: Punter Anthony Lotti and kicker Zach Hintze
What's next?
With a scholarship kicker and punter entering their senior seasons, Wisconsin may elect to extend a scholarship at one of the positions this summer. Jack Van Dyke (Neenah) and Dragan Kesich (Oak Creek) are both options from inside the state who have already visited unofficially.