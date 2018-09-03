State of the 2019 class: September
With Wisconsin sitting on 13 commitments in the 2019 class, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at what's left to accomplish in the senior cycle.
QUARTERBACKS
How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take one quarterback in the 2019 class.
Who do they already have? The Badgers have a commitment from four-star quarterback Graham Mertz.
Scholarships seniors: Zero
What's next?
Wisconsin's early homework paid off huge this past fall when the Badgers hit on four-star quarterback Graham Mertz, who, at the time, only had offers from Kansas and Minnesota. Since then, quarterback recruiting in 2019 has revolved solely around Mertz, who picked up offers from Alabama, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Georgia, among many others, this off-season. This summer, though, the Rivals100 prospect completely shut down his recruitment as he prepares for his senior season and early enrollment at UW.
RUNNING BACKS
How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take one tailback in the 2019 class.
Who do they already have? The Badgers have a commitment from three-star tailback Julius Davis.
Scholarships seniors: Chris James, Taiwan Deal, Alec Ingold (fullback)
Potential walk-on(s): Drew Hennessey (fullback)
What's next?
Commit No. 4 for Wisconsin in the 2019 class, Julius Davis, who chose the Badgers over an offer from Buffalo and strong interest from Iowa, Iowa State and Northern Illinois, among others, will bring a physical presence to UW's backfield when he arrives on campus. The three-star prospect was also hot on the recruiting front this winter and spring with scholarships from Notre Dame, LSU and USC; Alabama, Michigan and Florida State were also interested. Davis, though, is also rock solid after an official visit in June.
WIDE RECEIVERS
How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take one wide receiver in the 2019 class.
Who do they already have? The Badgers have a commitment from two-star athlete Marcus Graham.
Scholarships seniors: None
Potential walk-on(s): Cooper Nelson, Nick Webley
What's next?
Though he's listed as an athlete, Marcus Graham, who will miss all of his senior season with a knee injury, will likely wind up at receiver when he arrives on campus. And with Wisconsin's depth at the position, the staff could probably get away with just taking him in this cycle. It will be interesting to see if new options pop up this fall, but for now it looks like Graham will be it.
TIGHT ENDS
How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take two tight ends in the 2019 class.
Who do they already have? The Badgers have a commitment from four-star tight end Hayden Rucci.
Scholarships seniors: Zander Neuville
Potential walk-on(s): William Enneking
What's next?
Wisconsin hit on arguably its top tight end target in the 2019 class in February when Hayden Rucci committed to the Badgers. The No. 1 junior in Pennsylvania, who visited officially in June, chose UW over scholarships from Pittsburgh, Northwestern, Duke, Michigan State and Minnesota, among many others.
Hudson Henry, who included Wisconsin in his top five, is still on the Badgers' list. The belief, though, is that the top TE in the country will stay home to play for Arkansas. The Badgers are also in the mix for Nebraska tight end Chris Hickman, though many feel he will also stay close to home and play for the Cornhuskers. A new offer also went out to Josiah Miamen, a three-star prospect from Illinois, and he could be UW's most realistic option at this point. Finally, keep an eye on Jordan Kirkbride, a two-star prospect from Ohio.
OFFENSIVE LINEMEN
How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take four offensive linemen in the 2019 class.
Who do they already have? The Badgers have commitments from four-star Logan Brown and three-star Joe Tippmann.
Scholarships seniors: Micah Kapoi, Beau Benzschawel, Michael Deiter
Potential walk-on(s): Nick Basten
What's next?
Logan Brown and Joe Tippmann were big gets for the staff early in the process, but things have been quiet since. Bryce Benhart, who visited officially in June, has been Wisconsin's top tackle target for multiple months, and Nebraska appears to be UW's top competition moving forward. If the staff wants to add a fourth player to this class, new offers may likely need to be extended.
DEFENSIVE LINEMEN
How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take four defensive linemen in the 2019 class.
Who do they already have? The Badgers have commitments from three-star defensive tackle Keeanu Benton and three-star defensive end Gio Paez.
Scholarships seniors: Olive Sagapolu
Potential walk-on(s): Jake Rock, Josh Buddenhagen
What's next?
With Keeanu Benton and Gio Paez locked in, the staff is working on the two other official visitors they hosted in June: Tackles Isaiah Gibson (has UW in his top 7) and Rodas Johnson (has UW in his top 6). Johnson has not talked about a timeline but Gibson, who has also taken officials to Minnesota, Kentucky and Purdue, plans to announce in mid-September. Taurean Carter, who picked up a recent offer, could also be an option if the staff misses on Gibson or Johnson.
LINEBACKERS
How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take three linebackers in the 2019 class.
Who do they already have? The Badgers have commitment from three-star linebacker Leo Chenal and four-star linebacker Spencer Lytle.
Scholarships seniors: Ryan Connelly, TJ Edwards, Andrew Van Ginkel
Potential walk-on(s): Derik LeCaptain, Jackson Kollath, Matthew Wedig
What's next?
After hitting on Spencer Lytle in August, Nick Jackson is likely Wisconsin's top target moving forward. It will be interesting to see if the staff can get the three-star prospect on campus this fall. J'Coryan Anderson, Clayton Coll and Richard Benton are also on the Badgers' radar.
DEFENSIVE BACKS
How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take three defensive backs in the 2019 class.
Who do they already have? The Badgers have commitments from projected defensive backs James Williams, Dean Engram and Semar Melvin.
Scholarships seniors: None
What's next?
Wisconsin started the month of June without a commitment from a projected defensive back. But after two big official-visit weekends, the staff finished with three pledges from corners Semar Melvin, Dean Engram and James Williams. Unless something changes this fall, that will likely be the final scholarship count at the position come December.
PROJECTED CLASS
(1) QB - Graham Mertz
(1) RB - Julius Davis
(2) TE - Hayden Rucci, Jordan Kirkbride
(1) WR - Marcus Graham
(4) OL - Logan Brown, Joe Tippmann, Bryce Benhart
(4) DL - Keeanu Benton, Gio Paez, Isaiah Gibson, Rodas Johnson
(3) LB - Leo Chenal, Spencer Lytle, Nick Jackson
(3) DB - Semar Melvin, Dean Engram, James Williams
(0) K
Total: 18
