With Wisconsin sitting on 13 commitments in the 2019 class, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at what's left to accomplish in the senior cycle.

QUARTERBACKS

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take one quarterback in the 2019 class. Who do they already have? The Badgers have a commitment from four-star quarterback Graham Mertz. Scholarships seniors: Zero What's next? Wisconsin's early homework paid off huge this past fall when the Badgers hit on four-star quarterback Graham Mertz, who, at the time, only had offers from Kansas and Minnesota. Since then, quarterback recruiting in 2019 has revolved solely around Mertz, who picked up offers from Alabama, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Georgia, among many others, this off-season. This summer, though, the Rivals100 prospect completely shut down his recruitment as he prepares for his senior season and early enrollment at UW.

RUNNING BACKS

WIDE RECEIVERS

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take one wide receiver in the 2019 class. Who do they already have? The Badgers have a commitment from two-star athlete Marcus Graham. Scholarships seniors: None Potential walk-on(s): Cooper Nelson, Nick Webley What's next? Though he's listed as an athlete, Marcus Graham, who will miss all of his senior season with a knee injury, will likely wind up at receiver when he arrives on campus. And with Wisconsin's depth at the position, the staff could probably get away with just taking him in this cycle. It will be interesting to see if new options pop up this fall, but for now it looks like Graham will be it.

TIGHT ENDS

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take four offensive linemen in the 2019 class. Who do they already have? The Badgers have commitments from four-star Logan Brown and three-star Joe Tippmann. Scholarships seniors: Micah Kapoi, Beau Benzschawel, Michael Deiter Potential walk-on(s): Nick Basten What's next? Logan Brown and Joe Tippmann were big gets for the staff early in the process, but things have been quiet since. Bryce Benhart, who visited officially in June, has been Wisconsin's top tackle target for multiple months, and Nebraska appears to be UW's top competition moving forward. If the staff wants to add a fourth player to this class, new offers may likely need to be extended.

DEFENSIVE LINEMEN

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take four defensive linemen in the 2019 class. Who do they already have? The Badgers have commitments from three-star defensive tackle Keeanu Benton and three-star defensive end Gio Paez. Scholarships seniors: Olive Sagapolu Potential walk-on(s): Jake Rock, Josh Buddenhagen What's next? With Keeanu Benton and Gio Paez locked in, the staff is working on the two other official visitors they hosted in June: Tackles Isaiah Gibson (has UW in his top 7) and Rodas Johnson (has UW in his top 6). Johnson has not talked about a timeline but Gibson, who has also taken officials to Minnesota, Kentucky and Purdue, plans to announce in mid-September. Taurean Carter, who picked up a recent offer, could also be an option if the staff misses on Gibson or Johnson.

LINEBACKERS

DEFENSIVE BACKS

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take three defensive backs in the 2019 class. Who do they already have? The Badgers have commitments from projected defensive backs James Williams, Dean Engram and Semar Melvin. Scholarships seniors: None What's next? Wisconsin started the month of June without a commitment from a projected defensive back. But after two big official-visit weekends, the staff finished with three pledges from corners Semar Melvin, Dean Engram and James Williams. Unless something changes this fall, that will likely be the final scholarship count at the position come December.