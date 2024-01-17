State by State: A look at Wisconsin's top Class of 2025 targets in Ohio
With Wisconsin's 2024 recruiting class now in the books, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at UW's hot spots on the recruiting front and examines the top targets in a handful of states across the country from the 2025 class.
Today, we continue with Ohio, a critical state for the Badgers over the last 20-plus years.
Primary recruiter(s) in the state: With Luke Fickell bringing a good chunk of his assistant coaches over with him from Cincinnati, the state of Ohio is significant priority for the Badgers moving forward. With that, a number of assistants have worked the state, most notably Mike Tressel, Greg Scruggs and Devon Spalding.
Number of Ohio athletes on the current roster (including the 2024 class): 8
Number of known offers extended in Ohio in 2025 class: 14
Hotspot(s): Bishop Hoban, Ironton, Springfield, St. Xavier
Notable past recruits from Ohio: Jason Chapman, Bill Nagy, Pat Muldoon, Jeff Duckworth, Chris Borland, Austin Traylor, Darius Hillary, Jesse Hayes, Rob Wheelwright, Michael Deiter, Danny Davis, Chase Wolf, Isaiah Mullens, Rodas Johnson, Jack Pugh, Markus Allen, Darryl Peterson and Braedyn Moore, among others.
TOP FIVE (REALISTIC) PRIORITIES IN OHIO
