State by State: A look at Wisconsin's top 2025 targets in Minnesota
With Wisconsin's 2024 recruiting class now in the books, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at UW's hot spots on the recruiting front and examines the top targets in a handful of states across the country from the 2025 class.
Today, we continue with Minnesota, a bordering state once dubbed "in-state recruiting" for the Badgers.
Primary recruiter(s) in the state: Defensive coordinator Mike Tressel worked the state of Minnesota during the most recent live period.
Number of Minnesota athletes on the current roster (including the 2024 class): 6
Number of known offers extended in Minnesota in 2025 class: 1
Hotspot: Eden Prairie, Cretin-Derham
Notable past recruits from Minnesota: John Stocco, Brendan Kelly, David Gilreath, Beau Allen, Blake Sorenson, Keelon Brookins, Tyler Marz, Ryan Connelly, Kaden Johnson, Aaron Witt, Jake Ratzlaff, Riley Mahlman and Emerson Mandell, among others.
TOP FIVE PRIORITIES IN MINNESOTA
Abu Tarawallie, a three-star prospect from Heritage Christian Academy, visited Wisconsin twice this fall for game-day trips. The Badgers offered earlier this month.
"After the first visit, I spoke to Coach (Greg) Scruggs and he said he really liked me as a football player," Tarawallie told BadgerBlitz.com. "But more importantly, they really liked me as a person, as well as my attitude and my respect for them. I also love Coach Tressel. Every time I'm with him it's a lot of fun and we're always cracking jokes. I really like him and Coach Scruggs, and I can't wait to meet Coach (Luke) Fickell.
"During the visits they seemed real professional. I know every college team operates like that, but they take things very seriously. When I went into the locker room all the players were ready to go and they knew what they were doing. They got after it and I really liked that."
In addition to UW, Tarawallie also lists scholarships from Iowa State, Kansas, Michigan State Minnesota, Oklahoma and Penn State.
