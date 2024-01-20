Advertisement
State by State: A look at Wisconsin's top 2025 targets in Pennsylvania

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

With Wisconsin's 2024 recruiting class now in the books, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at UW's hot spots on the recruiting front and examines the top targets in a handful of states across the country from the 2025 class.

We continue with Pennsylvania, a state Luke Fickell had success in during his first full recruiting cycle with the Badgers.

RELATED: STATE BY STATE: ILLINOIS | STATE BY STATE: OHIO | STATE BY STATE: MICHIGAN |

Three-star tailback Isaiah West is a top target for Wisconsin in the 2025 class. (Jon McNamara/Rivals.com)

Primary recruiter(s) in the state: Colin Hitschler, a Philadelphia native, was an ace recruiter for Wisconsin in the 2024 class. But he is now the safeties coach at Alabama, and the Badgers have a void in the state for the time being. Hitschler laid the groundwork with a handful of athletes in the 2025 class and it will be interesting to see how the staff is able to bridge those relationships.

Number of Pennsylvania athletes on the current roster (including the 2024 class): 5

Number of known offers extended in Pennsylvania in 2024 class: 12

Hotspot(s): Institute Charter School, St. Joseph's, St. Peter's

Notable past recruits from Pennsylvania: Bryan Savage, Mike Caputo, Alex Hornibrook, Hayden Rucci, Preston Zachman, Nolan Rucci, Ryan Cory, Kevin Heywood and Omillio Agard, among others.

TOP FIVE (REALISTIC) PRIORITIES IN PENNSYLVANIA  

