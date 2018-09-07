The No.5 Wisconsin Badgers (1-0) will clash with the New Mexico Lobos (1-0) for a morning showcase at Camp Randall this Saturday. As a result, the BadgerBlitz.com staff assembled to make game predictions for UW's second game of the 2018 season.

John Veldhuis

The Lobos certainly got a spark on the offensive side of the ball after making the switch to a spread-option offense. That's going to put pressure on Wisconsin's defense to keep the ball in front of them and avoid giving up big plays - and it wouldn't surprise me if the Lobos take some shots down the field that end up working out for them. But I think Wisconsin's offense is going to be too much for New Mexico's 3-3-5 defense to handle - and if the Badgers run the ball at the level we know they are capable of then they should be able to light up the scoreboard.

Final Score: Wisconsin 51, New Mexico 20

Jon McNamara

New Mexico didn't have much trouble in Week 1 against Incarnate Word, but it did give up over 250 yards and three touchdowns on the ground. Look for Wisconsin to pound the ball from the start, especially with senior tight end Zander Neuville back in action for the Badgers. I think we'll see a similar result to last week, and I'll go 36-10, in favor of UW.

Jonathan Mills

UW stuck true to its strengths against Western Kentucky: shut down opponents on defense, then bury them with your offense. I expect more of the same from Wisconsin against New Mexico, but opposing redshirt sophomore quarterback Tevaka Tuioti (Week 1: 13-21, 327 yards, 4 TDs) could give the Badgers secondary a run for its money. Fortunately, Wisconsin has the talent to shut down any offense this team throws at them.

It's not Incarnate World.

Final Score: Wisconsin 41, New Mexico 10

