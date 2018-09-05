BadgerBlitz.com's Week 2 Mailbag
MADISON, Wis. – The BadgerBlitz.com Mailbag is back for the 2018 season, where senior writer John Veldhuis answers your questions from social media and our own premium forum: The Badger's Den.
Your questions and John's answers are included below.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news