BadgerBlitz.com's weekly feature, The Three Cs, takes a look at one thing we're curious, confident and concerned about heading into Wisconsin's contest against New Mexico. Answers are provided by staff members Jon McNamara, John Veldhuis and Jonathan Mills.



Curious

Isaiahh Loudermilk

McNamara: This one is a no-brainer after Wisconsin's injury report didn't list Isaiahh Loudermilk, who missed all of fall camp and Week 1 with a leg injury. Will the sophomore defensive end see the field Saturday? And if so, how many reps will the staff allow him to take? Another healthy defensive end could be a huge boost for the defense. Veldhuis: I want to see how the Badgers split up the reps at tight end in their second game after redshirt freshman Jake Ferguson out-snapped junior Kyle Penniston and was targeted more often during Week 1 against Western Kentucky. It could be that the Badgers just thought that Ferguson had a particular matchup advantage against the Hilltoppers, but if Ferguson is the primary receiving target again it could mean that we'll see an early change to the depth chart. Mills: Will the Wisconsin defense display similar success in Week 2? Against WKU, the Badgers allowed just 305 total yards and shut down opposing quarterback Drew Eckels (15-26, 167 yards). However, the Lobos are hoping for a Week 1 performance from their quarterback, Tevaka Tuioti, who guided the Lobos offense to 62 points and recorded 327 yards/4 TDs.

Confident

Cole Van Lanen UW Athletics

McNamara: After rewatching the Western Kentucky game, I'm confident Wisconsin will be pretty solid at left tackle, the one position on the offensive line that was truly up grabs this fall. Jon Dietzen started the contest but Cole Van Lanen received the bulk of the reps in the second half. With two capable players on the outside, the Badgers offensive line should be one of the best in the country. Veldhuis: I am confident that Scott Nelson's impressive debut was not just a flash in the pan. I think he will continue to make plays at the free safety position, and it's only a matter of time until he forces the first turnover of his career. Mills: I am confident quarterback Alex Hornibrook will continue to improve as the season progresses. He has his critics, but I was impressed with his out-of-pocket game against Western Kentucky. This comfortability was certainly a big jump, in my opinion, from this time last season. This should serve as evidence that he will continue developing his all-around game.

Wisconsin's top-graded players on offense from their win over WKU pic.twitter.com/6n4BrjKmVP — PFF College (@PFF_College) September 1, 2018

Concerned

Andrew Van Ginkel Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com