The college basketball transfer portal opened on Monday and there already over 300 prospects for coaches to evaluate. Wisconsin signed two players - Kamari McGee and Max Klesmit - from the portal last offseason, and the Badgers are expected to be active again this winter and spring. Following is a look at six players to follow early on for head coach Greg Gard and his staff.

Transferring from: Lehigh 2022-23 stats: 31.0 MIN, 14.2 PPG, 6.5 REB, 43.0 3P% Why it makes sense: Evan Taylor, an Illinois native, is a prospect the staff has been familiar with dating back to his high school days at Glenbard West. The senior would give the Badgers an athletic wing with size and a shot maker from the perimeter. An All-Patriot League honoree, Taylor has one year of eligibility remaining.

Transferring from: Towson 2022-23 stats: 35.7 MIN, 17.7 PPG, 3.9 REB, 41.6 3P% Why it makes sense: Like Taylor, Nicholas Timberlake could give the Badgers some needed shooting help from outside and other proven veteran in the rotation. The senior was an All-CAA first-team pick this season.

Transferring from: Wyoming 2022-23 stats: 25 MIN, 2.1 AST, 14.5 PTS, 48.1 PG% Why it makes sense: It will be interesting to see how Wisconsin pursues point and combo guards via the portal. Kamari McGee came on last this season, but the Badgers could use someone like Noah Reynolds, who could provide backcourt help at both spots. Injuries (head) limited the Peoria, Ill., native this past season, but he still finished as the Cowboys' second leading scorer.

Transferring from: UIC 2022-23 stats: 35.1 MIN, 16.6 PPG, 7.0 REB, 45.6 FG% Why it makes sense: Another wing with decent size, Jace Carter was an All-Missouri Valley Conference second team member this season. Carter, who has two years of eligibility remaining, also rebounds well from his position.

Transferring from: Wofford 2022-23 stats: 33.0 MIN, 49.3 FG%, 3.7 AST, 15.1 PPG Why it makes sense: Like Reynolds, Jackson Paveletzke could provide help at both guard spots. A bit undersized, the former standout from Kimberly High School in Wisconsin was the Southern Conference’s Freshman of the Year. He's receiving early interest from a number of Division 1 programs.

Transferring from: Dartmouth 2022-23 stats: 23.3 MIN, 7.2 REB, 2.0 BLK, 13.8 PTS Why it makes sense: Adding depth behind Steven Crowl should be a top portal priority for the Badgers this offseason. Dame Adelekun would provide a veteran presence in the paint, though he's a big undersized at 6-foot-8.

