With the latest rankings update for the 2024 class now complete, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at Wisconsin's offensive commitments and where they stack up at their respective positions.

Four-star quarterback Mabrey Mettauer moved up to the No. 9 pro-style quarterback in the country. The Rivals250 prospect also jumped up 71 spots to the No. 178 player in the 2024 class.

Wisconsin does not have a public running back commit just yet, but there are three players to watch at the position over the next week or two.

*Four-star Darrion Dupree, who visited officially during the first weekend in June, is currently the No. 4 all-purpose back in the country.

*Four-star Dilin Jones, who is headed to Wisconsin this weekend, is currently the No. 20 tailback in the country.

*Three-star Gideon Ituka, who visited officially during the second weekend in June, is currently not ranked. He is expected to announce his decision on Saturday.