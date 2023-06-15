Rivals Rankings Week: Wisconsin's offensive commits in the 2024 class
With the latest rankings update for the 2024 class now complete, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at Wisconsin's offensive commitments and where they stack up at their respective positions.
RIVALS RANKINGS WEEK
Sunday: Who should be No. 1?
Monday: Five-star countdown | Meet the new five-stars
Tuesday: Rivals 250 released | Ten prospects on the verge of five-star status | Gorney's thoughts
Wednesday: Offensive position rankings released | QB rankings spotlight | RB rankings spotlight | WR/TE rankings spotlight | OL rankings spotlight
Thursday: Defensive position rankings released | DL rankings spotlight | LB rankings spotlight | DB rankings spotlight
Friday: State rankings released | Who will finish as top RB?
Saturday: Rankings Roundtable
QUARTERBACK
Four-star quarterback Mabrey Mettauer moved up to the No. 9 pro-style quarterback in the country. The Rivals250 prospect also jumped up 71 spots to the No. 178 player in the 2024 class.
RUNNING BACK
Wisconsin does not have a public running back commit just yet, but there are three players to watch at the position over the next week or two.
*Four-star Darrion Dupree, who visited officially during the first weekend in June, is currently the No. 4 all-purpose back in the country.
*Four-star Dilin Jones, who is headed to Wisconsin this weekend, is currently the No. 20 tailback in the country.
*Three-star Gideon Ituka, who visited officially during the second weekend in June, is currently not ranked. He is expected to announce his decision on Saturday.
WIDE RECEIVER
Kyan Berry-Johnson, a newly-minted four-star prospect, skyrocketed almost 40 spots to the No. 41 wide receiver in the country.
TIGHT END
Long-time tight end commits Grant Stec and Robert Booker come in as the No. 19 and No. 36 prospects in the country, respectively, at their position.
OFFENSIVE LINE
All three of Wisconsin's offensive tackle commits - Kevin Heywood (No. 21) and Derek Jensen (No. 22) and Colin Cubberly - were listed in the positional rankings. Offensive guard commit Ryan Cory did not make the rankings at his position.
Top targets Ronan O'Connell (No. 31 tackle) and Emerson Mandell (No. 22 guard) are both ranked at their respective positions. Both took officials to Wisconsin this month.
