DEFENISVE LINE

Defensive end should be one of the more intriguing positions to follow in the second half of June. The Badgers already have a commitment from Hank Weber, the No. 54 strong-side end in the country. Wisconsin is also in the mix for Benedict Umeh (No. 18), Dominick Kirks (No. 25), Dominic Nichols (No. 38) and Joe Barna (unranked). UW is also involved with Liam Andrews, though he is listed as a an offensive tackle (No. 14 in the country).

Get BadgerBlitz.com FREE until the start of fall camp!

OUTSIDE LINEBACKER

INSIDE LINEBACKER

Wisconsin commit Landon Gauthier moved down a few spots to the No. 22 inside linebacker in the country.

CORNERBACK

SAFETY

ATHLETE