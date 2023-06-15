Rivals Rankings Week: Wisconsin's defensive commits in the 2024 class
With the latest rankings update for the 2024 class now complete, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at Wisconsin's defensive commitments and where they stack up at their respective positions.
DEFENISVE LINE
Defensive end should be one of the more intriguing positions to follow in the second half of June.
The Badgers already have a commitment from Hank Weber, the No. 54 strong-side end in the country. Wisconsin is also in the mix for Benedict Umeh (No. 18), Dominick Kirks (No. 25), Dominic Nichols (No. 38) and Joe Barna (unranked).
UW is also involved with Liam Andrews, though he is listed as a an offensive tackle (No. 14 in the country).
OUTSIDE LINEBACKER
Current commit Thomas Heiberger is currently the No. 48 outside linebacker in the country.
Top target Anelu Lafaele, who is expected to announce his decision in July, is the No. 24 weak-side defensive end in the 2024 class.
INSIDE LINEBACKER
Wisconsin commit Landon Gauthier moved down a few spots to the No. 22 inside linebacker in the country.
CORNERBACK
Wisconsin's lone cornerback commit, three-star Vernon Woodward, is still unranked. But the staff is still heavily involved with Omillio Agard (No. 15), Kaj Sanders (No. 30), Xavier Lucas (No. 40) and Jay Harper (No. 68) and Lloyd Irving (unranked).
SAFETY
Three-star safety Kahmir Prescott checks in as the No. 63 player in the country at his position.
ATHLETE
Raphael Dunn, who projects to the dollar position for the Badgers, is currently unranked in the athlete category. But newly-minted four-star Koy Beasley, who is currently on his official visit at Wisconsin, is the No. 12 athlete in the country.
