Re-ranking UW's official visitors from most to least likely to commit

At the start of the month, BadgerBlitz.com ranked who was most and least likely to commit to Wisconsin prior to official visits taking place across the country. With two big weekends in the books and a few new visitors recently added to UW's guest list, we re-examine and re-rank the group of 20.

No. 20: Defensive tackle Quentel Jones

Offers: Arkansas, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Kentucky, Miami (FL), Oregon, Tennessee, Vanderbilt and Wisconsin, among others Previous rank: 16 Official visits: Miami (June 4), Wisconsin (June 18), Tennessee (June 25) The Word: Three-star defensive tackle Quentel Jones has already taken an official to Miami with Wisconsin and Tennessee still remaining on his visit schedule. The standout from Georgia has been in contact with assistant coach Ross Kolodziej, and the two are expected to spend plenty of time together in Madison this weekend. "I like the defensive line coach there and what he's all about," Jones told BadgerBlitz.com. "They love my get-off and love how aggressive I am. They said that speaks for itself. Coach Kolodziej, I'm getting there with him. We're building our relationship."

No. 19: Cornerback James Monds III

Top 6: Indiana, Miami (FL), Michigan State, Nebraska, Mississippi State, Wisconsin Previous rank: 14 Official visits: Indiana (June 11), Nebraska (June 18), Wisconsin (June 25) The Word: Wisconsin will get the final crack at James Monds III, a three-star prospect who has six schools remaining in his recruitment. A decision is expected this summer from the Florida standout.

No. 18: Running back/wide receiver Xavier Brown

Offers: Air Force, Boston College, Eastern Kentucky, Liberty, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Western Kentucky and Wisconsin Previous Rank: N/A Official visits: Wisconsin (June 25) The Word: Xavier Brown has kept his recruitment pretty quiet this spring and summer, but Wisconsin is expected to get the three-star prospect on campus the weekend of June 25. Listed as a running back, Brown is being viewed more as an offensive weapon by the Badgers coaching staff. "They like the way I play and how versatile I am in the run and pass game," Brown told BadgerBlitz.com. "They think they can use me in both. I'd probably say they are recruiting me as an athlete. The coaches said they like me at receiver but they want to see how my body develops if I do end up committing."

No. 17: Cornerback Caleb Coley