Wisconsin's offensive staff likes Xavier Brown's versatility
Alvis Whitted likes Xavier Brown's ability as a wide receiver. Johh Settle views him as a weapon in the backfield.
Joe Rudolph, Wisconsin's offense coordinator, thinks the 5-foot-11, 175-pound junior can help the entire unit, a big reason why the Badgers offered the three-star all-purpose back on Tuesday.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news