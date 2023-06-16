News More News
Ranking Wisconsin's official visitors from least to most likely to commit

Jon McNamara
June has been a crucial month for Wisconsin on the recruiting front, with at least 18 uncommitted official visitors having visited Madison.

With two weekends in the books, BadgerBllitz.com takes a look at who is least and most likely to commit, and ranks all 18.

No. 18: Wide receiver I'Marion Stewart

Top 4: Michigan, Tennessee, Oregon, Wisconsin

Official visits: Wisconsin (June 2), Michigan (June 9)

The Word: Four schools remain for I'Marion Stewart, a four-star prospect from Chicago. Wisconsin and Michigan have already received officials and are considered to be above Tennessee and Oregon. The Wolverines are a strong FutureCast favorite heading into his decision on June 16.

Prediction: Michigan

No. 17: Cornerback Xavier Lucas

Offers: Florida State, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Miami (FL), Michigan, Oregon State, Texas A&M, West Virginia and Wisconsin, among others

Official visits: Wisconsin (June 2), Illinois (June 9), Oregon State (June 16), Iowa (June 23)

The Word: It's shaping up to be a Big Ten battle for Florida cornerback Xavier Lucas. The three-star prospect from Dillard High School has already visited Wisconsin and Illinois, with a trip to Iowa still remaining on his schedule. The Badgers will likely be full at corner when Lucas is ready to make his decision.

Prediction: Iowa

No. 16: Offensive tackle Ronan O'Connell

