Ranking Wisconsin's official visitors from least to most likely to commit
June has been a crucial month for Wisconsin on the recruiting front, with at least 18 uncommitted official visitors having visited Madison.
With two weekends in the books, BadgerBllitz.com takes a look at who is least and most likely to commit, and ranks all 18.
RELATED: OFFICIAL VISITOR LIST |
No. 18: Wide receiver I'Marion Stewart
Top 4: Michigan, Tennessee, Oregon, Wisconsin
Official visits: Wisconsin (June 2), Michigan (June 9)
The Word: Four schools remain for I'Marion Stewart, a four-star prospect from Chicago. Wisconsin and Michigan have already received officials and are considered to be above Tennessee and Oregon. The Wolverines are a strong FutureCast favorite heading into his decision on June 16.
Prediction: Michigan
No. 17: Cornerback Xavier Lucas
Offers: Florida State, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Miami (FL), Michigan, Oregon State, Texas A&M, West Virginia and Wisconsin, among others
Official visits: Wisconsin (June 2), Illinois (June 9), Oregon State (June 16), Iowa (June 23)
The Word: It's shaping up to be a Big Ten battle for Florida cornerback Xavier Lucas. The three-star prospect from Dillard High School has already visited Wisconsin and Illinois, with a trip to Iowa still remaining on his schedule. The Badgers will likely be full at corner when Lucas is ready to make his decision.
Prediction: Iowa
No. 16: Offensive tackle Ronan O'Connell
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news