Fickell was introduced at a welcome event in the Champions Club at Camp Randall Stadium, and here are some of the highlights from his press conference.

Fickell was named the 31st head coach at the University of Wisconsin Sunday, wildly viewed as a home-run hire by Athletic Director Chris McIntosh to bring in the consensus 2021 National Coach of the Year becomes the 31st head coach in program history.

MADISON, Wis. – Keeping it all business with a black suit, a cardinal red tie, a red and black pocket square, and a red motion W pin, Luke Fickell stood at the lectern and spoke for eight minutes about his passion and vision for Wisconsin football.

- Chancellor Dr. Jennifer Mnookin spoke first, extending her “deepest thanks” to Jim Leonhard for guiding the team as interim coach. "He deserves all of our gratitude and respect."

- Mnookin said the hiring of Luke Fickell is an "exciting and powerful statement about who we are and where we want to go."

- Athletic Director Chris McIntosh spoke second: It’s an exciting day. Since October 2, there’s been two priorities. Priority one has been to maximize this season for this team. It’s been an incredibly difficult season for many reasons … The second priority, I said I owed it to this program to find the best leader to position this program for long-term success.

- McIntosh also profusely thanked Leonhard for stepping in and helping lead the program over the second half of the season.

- McIntosh: When I took this job, I spoke about building something special we can all be proud of. I talked about being upon a strong foundation … one that honors our values and does it the right way, not necessarily the easy way … We need to find a person that believed in the same thing … I couldn’t be more excited about the person we found.

- McIntosh: Wisconsin is committed to being successful in a changing world.

- McIntosh: No doubt, Wisconsin is playing to win ... It's time to get after it now. It's time to embrace this opportunity.

- Fickell spoke last: "There's no way I could be here without an incredible amount of people that I have to thank." Thanks UW administrators, his wife, family, and Cincinnati players and coaches among them.

- Fickell: I'm not one to stand up here and make bold statements by any means ... I'm going to get these guys to believe in what it is we what to do.

- Fickell: We can’t get this thing rolling fast enough.

Question and Answer Portion w/ Matt Lepay

- Fickell: You get a call from somebody who’s hurting back and home. it’s part of what our job is. Everybody sees Saturday. It’s easy to evaluate the results on wins/losses, but what you don’t see is what you do with 18, 20 years old on an every day basis. That’s why we talk about developing men.

- McIntosh said he first met Fickell in October 1996 on “a down block on a power to the left side. Coach made quite an impression on me.”

- McIntosh on the hiring process: calls it a long process and thorough. I was excited about the interest in the position. It was impressive to be able to talk to such accomplished candidates. It was upon talking to Luke, not necessarily the x’s and o’s … it was what his priorities and values are.

- Fickell on why he picked Wisconsin over Cincinnati, calling it a unique opportunity: “When there's opportunities come up that you've put on the side to say if this thing ever came up this is something that we need to talk about as a family.”

- McIntosh: NIL is the newest development ... We have taken the approach to embrace it. I think it's a healthy thing ... It's something we continue to embrace and endorse … It’s not the most important part. It’s not the lede, but it’s a part of the University of Wisconsin.

- McIntosh said the McClain Center has served its purpose: It's time for us to commit to getting a proper indoor practice facility for our team ... It will help us be in a position for success for the future.

- Fickell said he doesn't know what the next three weeks will look like in terms of who will coach the bowl game, but says he'll be around and be involved with the players. (Fickell told UW prior to the press conference that he met with Leonhard Sunday, will meet with him again Wednesday, and is open to ideas moving forward).