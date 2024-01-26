In sweeping the regular-season series against the Spartans for the first time since 2003-04, Wisconsin (16-4, 8-1 Big Ten) moved a full game ahead of No.2 Purdue in the Big Ten standings. The two teams met at the Kohl Center on February 4 in the first of two meetings.

Storr was spectacular again against Michigan State, dropping a game-high 28 points as No.13 Wisconsin pulled away from the Spartans in an 81-66 victory Friday night.

MADISON, Wis. – University of Wisconsin sophomore A.J. Storr has delivered countless show-stopping performances since transferring to the program. He has saved some of his greatest displays for one of the Badgers’ biggest conference nemeses.

Scoring seven of his points by the first media timeout, Storr blew the game open by scoring another 10 in the first nine possessions of the second half to push the lead to 11, dazzling a sold-out crowd and frustrating Spartans defenders with his ability to attack the rim or catch-and-shoot in rhythm. In two meetings against the Spartans, Storr has scored 50 points on 17-for-28 shooting.

Steven Crowl delivered a steady performance with 15 points, seven rebounds, three assists, one block, and no turnovers in 30 minutes.

The efficiency helped Wisconsin shoot 50.9 percent overall and 9-for-25 from the perimeter, chewing up a defense that ranked first in field goal defense (39.4), three-point defense (30.8), and second in scoring (65.2) by averaging 1.35 points per possession.

A.J. Hoggard scored 19 for the Spartans, which was unable to get head coach Tom Izzo his 700th career victory.

UW set the tone for their 13-point win in East Lansing by jumping out to an 11-2 lead, making 7 of its first 11 shots and 4 of 6 from the perimeter. The rematch saw the Spartans average 1.13 points per possession in the first half, but UW led by nine after engineering another efficient offensive half.

The Badgers shot 55.6 percent in the opening half, averaged 1.536 points per possession, hit five three-pointers and 8-for-12 from the line. The big lift came from Storr and having the bench bring energy and points, outscoring Michigan State’s reserves 18-4.

Connor Essegian hit three rhythm shots while Nolan Winter made a career-high two three-pointers, as UW’s reserves finished with 22 points.

What it means: For as dominant as Wisconsin has been in the Kohl Center, the Spartans had won four out of their last five trips into the building. UW ended that streak with a statement performance by scoring 70+ points for the 16th time in 20 games.

Star of the game: Storr put on an offensive clinic, utilizing a quick burst with his dribble to either get to the rim or get to his spot on the floor to attempt a high-percentage shot.

Stat of the game: Michigan State is usually the tone setter in the paint, but Wisconsin dominated the lane in both matchups. UW outscored the Spartans, 32-26, in the lane and outrebounded them 35-25. UW finished with a 17-9 edge in second-chance points.

Reason to be Concerned: Wisconsin could have delivered an even bigger statement if the Badgers didn’t go scoreless from the 8:40 mark to the 3:34 mark of the second half, allowing MSU to cut an 18-point lead to 12.

Don’t overlook: Chucky Hepburn continues to struggle with his shot, finishing with four points on going 1-for-6 from the floor. However, Hepburn made Tyson Walker’s night miserable by chasing him all over the court and holding the Spartans’ leading scorer to 11 points to 4-for-14 from the floor.

What’s next: Wisconsin gets a five-day break before it hits the road for a Thursday game at Nebraska. Like the Spartans, the Huskers (15-5, 5-4) have played better since their 88-72 loss to UW. That includes a 16-point home victory over No.1 Purdue three days after losing to UW and home victories over Northwestern and Ohio State. Rienk Mask scored a career-high 34 points against the Buckeyes.

The Badgers are 8-3 in Lincoln since the Huskers joined the Big Ten but suffered a crippling 73-63 overtime loss last season, a game in which UW led by 17 points. The tip is at 7:30 p.m. on the Big Ten Network.