Projected depth chart for Wisconsin's defense after open practices
No. 12 Wisconsin sits 10 days away from its 2021 season-opener against No. 19 Penn State. Reporters saw eight of the Badgers' fall camp practices in the past two weeks. With that, competitions continued and tendencies developed to where a prospective two-deep of players could be projected.
So BadgerBlitz.com did just that.
Tuesday brought a look at the offense. Now check out our projections for Wisconsin's defense with game week not too far away from us.
Follow up with previous fall camp practices with BadgerBlitz.com's Week 1 and Week 2 Media Centers. All of our reports, analysis, features, videos, photos and interviews in two easy locations.
Also, please subscribe to our YouTube page where all these videos are located. Some will be in 4K to watch on your respective smart TVs.
|Pos.
|First Team
|Second Team
|
DE
|
M. Henningsen (R-SR | 6-3, 291)
|
J. Thompson Jr. (R-FR | 6-5, 290)
|
NT
|
K. Benton (JR | 6-4, 317)
|
B. Williams (SR | 6-2, 291)
|
DE
|
I. Mullens (R-JR | 6-4, 297)
|
R. Johnson (R-SO | 6-2, 286)
|
OLB
|
N. Burks (6TH-SR | 6-2, 245)
|
C.J. Goetz (R-JR | 6-3, 243)
|
ILB
|
L. Chenal (JR | 6-2, 255)
|
M. Maskalunas (6TH-SR | 6-3, 239)
|
ILB
|
J. Sanborn (SR | 6-2, 236)
|
T. Grass (R-SO | 6-2, 231)
|
OLB
|
N. Herbig (SO | 6-2, 227)
|
S. Lytle (R-SO | 6-2, 230)
|
CB
|
C. Williams (6TH SR | 6-0, 188)
|
A. Smith (R-JR | 5-11, 176)
|
SS
|
C. Wilder (6TH-SR | 5-10, 199)
|
T. Blaylock (R-JR | 5-11, 205)
|
FS
|
S. Nelson (R-SR | 6-2, 205)
|
J. Torchio (R-JR | 6-1, 208)
|
CB
|
F. Hicks (R-SR | 5-10, 192)
|
D. Engram (R-SO | 5-9, 168)
DEFENSIVE LINE
Questions coming into fall camp still revolved around who would secure depth at the end spot. By the end of the open practices, a somewhat murky picture became pretty clear.
Matt Henningsen and Isaiah Mullens worked as the first end duo up, with Keeanu Benton locking down the middle at nose tackle. The second-team line, by the end of the open practices, showed Bryson Williams at nose tackle and Rodas Johnson and James Thompson Jr. at the ends.
Both Henningsen and Benton -- who also claimed first-up reps in the nickel subpackage which UW utilized almost 70% of the time in 2020, according to defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard in the spring -- showcased their talents against an offensive line battling through competition but hampered by injuries. Benton, when asking some of his teammates about his play, drew significant praise throughout camp [writer's note: look for a feature on Benton this weekend on BadgerBlitz.com].
How the second-team line fares rotating in during meaningful game reps will be perhaps a storyline to follow this season, and another extends to how Mullens adjusts to an even more prominent role than last season. Both Benton and outside linebacker Nick Herbig called out Johnson as someone who stood out during fall camp during their chats with BadgerBlitz.com on Monday.
"[Johnson] really improved his game -- his get off, footwork, better at stopping the run -- and I think he's just playing more confident and faster than he did last year," Herbig said. "You know, he's more confident in himself and his abilities, and I think if he sticks to it, he's going to be a heck of a player."
READ: DE Matt Henningsen on emphasizing playmaking, Keeanu Benton, defensive line
INSIDE LINEBACKER
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news