Projected depth chart for Wisconsin's defense after open practices

No. 12 Wisconsin sits 10 days away from its 2021 season-opener against No. 19 Penn State. Reporters saw eight of the Badgers' fall camp practices in the past two weeks. With that, competitions continued and tendencies developed to where a prospective two-deep of players could be projected.

So BadgerBlitz.com did just that.

Tuesday brought a look at the offense. Now check out our projections for Wisconsin's defense with game week not too far away from us.

