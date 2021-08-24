No. 12 Wisconsin sits 10 days away from its 2021 season-opener against No. 19 Penn State. Reporters saw eight of the Badgers' fall camp practices in the past two weeks. With that, competitions continued and tendencies developed to where a prospective two-deep of players could be projected.

So BadgerBlitz.com did just that.

Check out our projections for Wisconsin's offense with game week not too far away from us.