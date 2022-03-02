Previewing Wisconsin invitees at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine

The month of March converges the madness of college basketball with the rumblings, ravings and analysis associated with NFL Draft season. For the latter, the NFL Scouting Combine commences in Indianapolis this week. On-field activities start on Thursday with the tight ends, quarterbacks and wide receivers, according to NFL.com and its schedule :

Chenal declared his intentions to forego his senior season and enter the draft in January. He noted a couple factors in his decision.

"The biggest thing for me, I would say, is just wanting to move on to the next chapter of my life," Chenal told BadgerBlitz.com in January. "Now being engaged, I want to start a family soon. Just these goals that I have, it just felt right."

"You could look back and say, 'OK I had a statistically good season. I still need to work on this or that.' But in reality, what it came down to was just this gut feeling -- 'OK, it's time to go to the next thing and do what's best for me and my future family.'"

UW listed Chenal -- who recently announced via social media that he married his fiancée -- at 6-foot-2 and 261 pounds for his junior season, one where he accumulated multiple accolades. He claimed the Big Ten's Butkus-Fitzgerald Linebacker of the Year award and became a consensus first-team All-Big Ten selection and second-team All-American by the Associated Press.

The Grantsburg, Wis., native played in 11 of Wisconsin's 13 regular-season games, in 2021 leading the program in tackles (115), tackles for loss (18.5) and quarterback hurries (five). His eight sacks placed second on the team behind outside linebacker Nick Herbig.

Chenal's impressive bench pressing numbers certainly stand out. Videos previously went viral of the Badger bench pressing 225 pounds 40 times, and 315 pounds 18 times. He told BadgerBlitz.com in late January that he was "down a little bit right now," but was working his way back and progressing. He believed the linebacker record is 41 reps at 225 pounds.

"Right now, being realistic, it's looking to be anywhere between 38-40 [reps], hopefully," Chenal said. "I'm hoping for 42, so that's all I say."

Chenal's strength will not be taken lightly, but it should be interesting to see how the former three-star prospect fares both in overall measurements, including weight but also his speed and agility in the 40-yard dash, three-cone drill and 20-yard shuttle. The 'backer has been training at EXOS in the Phoenix area.

ESPN lists Chenal as the No. 52 player overall, while CBSSports.com ranks Chenal as the No. 11 linebacker and No. 117 prospect overall for this year's draft. Kyle Crabbs from The Draft Network sees him as a "fourth-grade value," and the site overall places him as the No. 97 prospect.