Notes: Badgers seniors discuss future; Clay Cundiff update; Bruss injury

"I don't think I could stay another year," Ferguson said to reporters on Thursday. "I mean I love it here, but I think this one's my last one."

Nose tackle Keeanu Benton told reporters on Tuesday that he was "thinking about coming back," while cornerback Faion Hicks and inside linebacker Leo Chenal stated that they had not made a decision about their future.

MADISON -- Will they or won't they return? That's been a question many Wisconsin seniors (and a couple juniors) have been asked in one form or another in the past week.

Ferguson led the team in receptions (43) on way to 417 receiving yards and one touchdown in 2021. Over the course of his tenure at UW, the Madison (WI) Memorial product currently sits at 46 games played, reeling in a reception in each of those contests on way to 142 total catches for 1,585 yards and 12 touchdowns.

This season, Ferguson also claimed first-team All-Big Ten honors by the coaches and a second-team selection by the media. He admitted that "it's pretty easy to say right now, but I'm sure after the clock hits zero, it'll be a little emotional."

"Just growing up around this program, being a Badger for pretty much my whole life, will be a little bit emotional there."

While Ferguson appears to have resolved his choice, fellow fifth-year Badger Tyler Beach said he does not have a timetable for a decision. The Port Washington, Wis., native has played in 46 games (20 starts) during his time in Madison.

"I think for me, it's kind of gonna come down to, what's the best decision for myself, and it's kind of what I have in mind with that," Beach said on Thursday.

Beach, who has started all 12 games at left tackle this season for Wisconsin on way to a third-team All-Big Ten selection by the coaches, was asked about the pros and cons he is considering.

"It's kind of just seeing where I stand with NFL opportunities, and then trying to figure out where that is, and then seeing maybe coming back or maybe leaving," Beach said. "It's a decision obviously that's got to be made, in my opinion, sooner than later, but just kind of weighing all the options and figuring all that stuff out right now."

Fifth-year seniors Josh Seltzner and Logan Bruss both said to reporters on Thursday that they will not come back to UW and will pursue what's ahead in the NFL, according to the Wisconsin State Journal and Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Seltzner, a former walk-on, claimed first-team All-Big Ten honors by conference coaches and a third-team All-American nod by the Associated Press in 2021. Bruss ended his UW career with consensus second-team all-conference accolades this season.

The duo have combined to play in 85 games leading up to the Las Vegas Bowl against Arizona State on Dec. 30 (9:30 p.m. CT, ESPN). That includes 52 starts (17 for Seltzner, 35 for Bruss).