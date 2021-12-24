OL Logan Bruss: Wisconsin career 'everything I could ask for'

Logan Bruss knew going into this year that this would be his last as a Badger. "Barring anything crazy happening," of course, according to the fifth-year senior. Bruss confirmed to BadgerBlitz.com on Tuesday the reports of him telling multiple reporters this would be his final year. The Kimberly, Wis., native enters the Las Vegas Bowl matchup against Arizona State on Dec. 30 (9:30 p.m. CT, ESPN) having played in 42 career games, 35 of them starts from three different positions. "I just think the career I’ve had, it’s been everything I could ask for," Bruss told BadgerBlitz.com on Tuesday. "Obviously, things didn't end the way that we wanted them to, but just the things you remember is all those experiences you had with the guys. You don't really remember the scores of the games. You kind of remember the people that you were around, and it's been a great group of guys. "The older guys when I came in and were already here, now to the younger guys that I kind of helped mentor, I think it's just been great to kind of seeing it coming full circle like that.”

Bruss’ playing time started during the 2018 season when he played in all 13 games as a redshirt freshman. He started six of those contests -- three at right tackle for the injured David Edwards, but also three as a blocking tight end. The former three-star prospect started 13 games the next year during the Rose Bowl campaign of 2019 - 12 at right tackle - but also sliding in at right guard against Illinois. The abbreviated 2020 season saw Bruss start six games -- one at right tackle and five at right guard on way to consensus third-team All-Big Ten honors. All of his 10 starts in 2021 have come at right tackle, but he missed two contests against Illinois and Army due to what he previously told BadgerBlitz.com in late-October as "neck issues." That sprung up around the home loss at Michigan and into the practice week when preparing for Bret Bielema's Illini, according to the senior. With time off heading into the bowl matchup against Arizona State, Bruss feels good mentally. However, another physical issue presented itself that could be a roadblock to playing in his final collegiate contest. Offensive line coach Joe Rudolph told reporters last week that Bruss dealt with a foot injury during part of the year. The upperclassman confirmed that, and whether he will play appears up in the air. "Health-wise, I'm still trying to work back from this thing I got going on," Bruss said. "If it doesn't work out, it doesn't work out, but either way, I'm confident with the guys we got that would step up. Think all those guys would be more than ready to play. So it'll be good either way, no matter who's in there.” Bruss believes he suffered the injury during the 52-3 blowout win against Rutgers on Nov. 6, and it has lingered since. “Trying to play through that, it's hard to rehab back from an injury when you're constantly putting it under stress and trying to rest it up in this time off and taking a little bit longer than expected," Bruss said. "Sometimes things are like that. All you can do is keep working at it and hope things go your way, I guess.”

Wisconsin right tackle Logan Bruss during senior day vs. Nebraska (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com)

Redshirt freshman Tanor Bortolini started at right tackle against Illinois and Army. Bruss praised his teammate's development when prompted to discuss the growth of the second-year Badger and three other tackles -- third-year sophomore Logan Brown, and true freshmen Riley Mahlman and Nolan Rucci. “I think they benefited a lot from the extra reps," Bruss said. "I got to work with Tanor a lot this year, and he's just grown so much. He's just picked up things here and there, and he's definitely become a lot more well-rounded. I think he's kind of staying in one spot, he's gotten a lot more confident, and I think that goes a long way in playing well. Just kind of getting used to playing next to certain guys, getting that chemistry going. I think he's more than ready to play really well, if it comes to that point. “But the younger guys -- Brown, Mahlman and Rucci -- all those guys are taking big strides, and I think they've really taken advantage of this time really well. I just see more confidence in their play, and they’re starting to understand things a little bit more. That's always really encouraging to see, especially when you know they're gonna be the guys next year. You always wonder how the place is gonna be when you're not there anymore, but I think it's in great hands with those guys.”

Wisconsin's line will look different next year with at least two starters already stating their intentions to leave. Left guard Josh Seltzner told reporters last week that he will move on to the next level and not return for a sixth season, joining Bruss in that regard. Fellow fifth-year senior Tyler Beach told BadgerBlitz.com last week, however, that he was still undecided about his future. That means UW will lose at least 85 games of experience between Seltzner and Bruss, which includes 52 starts (17 for Seltzner, the aforementioned 35 for Bruss). The former claimed a third-team All-America nod by the Associated Press and first-team All-Big Ten selection by the coaches this season, while the latter received consensus second-team all-conference honors. Bruss was asked the future of not just the interior line and the line in general could be next year and beyond. To the elder, outgoing Badger, the answer was not simple, and that is due to those in the room. “That’s the beauty of it," he said. "There's a long way to go until next season. There's just so many guys that are working so hard. There's so many guys that could play so many different spots, and that’s something about the line, there's not a lot of spots up for grabs. I think that the competition throughout the spring and into next fall camp is going to be really interesting to see who kind of takes advantage of that opportunity. “But I think there's a lot of guys in the room that are capable of taking the next step and playing, which is really exciting. If you asked me to guess right now, I'm honestly not sure who will fill those spots up. But I think that also speaks to the competition, and the group of guys that are there. All great guys. Some of the hardest workers on the field day in and day out. Something you like being around and something you hope continues, and I'm confident it will continue.”