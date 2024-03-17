Listen: 1310 WIBA AM and 101.5 FM (Matt Lepay and Brian Butch on the call); stream online on iHeartRadio

After three wins in as many days, the Wisconsin Badgers will face the No. 13 Illinois Fighting Illini in the championship round of the Big Ten Tournament.

The Badgers have now won three games in a row for the first time since late January.

They’ve finally regained some momentum after such a disappointing finish to the regular season. The Big Ten Tournament has proven instrumental in allowing Wisconsin to ramp up before the real postseason tournament begins.

They’ll now play Illinois for a second time this year. The two-seed Illini narrowly beat Ohio State on Friday, then came back from down 15 in the second half against Nebraska to reach the championship round.

Most of their offense came from Terrence Shannon Jr., who broke a Big Ten Tournament record when he finished with 40 points on a superb 11-for-22 shooting.

Now that the Badgers have beaten Zach Edey, Shannon is the best remaining player in the tournament. He essentially won the game by himself, and is the type of player who could do the same once again.

Marcus Domask also added 16 points and Luke Goode made four 3-pointers to beat the Cornhuskers. The Badgers should be especially wary of Domask this time around, after he scored 31 points and hit 4-of-6 of his 3-pointers during their first meeting in early March.

Illinois ended the regular season as the firm runners-up in the Big Ten, but have stood in Purdue’s shadow to a certain extent. They have every component necessary to make a deep March run — an experienced coach, a clear superstar, multiple capable veterans and a superb offense. But this group of players has never really won anything significant.

Winning the Big Ten Tournament could be the type of confidence boost that can carry a team through March.