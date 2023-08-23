MADISON - Following the conclusion of fall camp, BadgerBlitz.com will take a look at each position group and where they stand with the final phase of the offseason wrapping up. We'll continue our defensive overviews with the safeties. RELATED: Quarterbacks | Cornerbacks | Running backs | Wide receivers |

STOCK UP

Wisconsin safety Travian Blaylock. (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com)

Continuity: The Badgers lost 750 snaps between John Torchio and Titus Toler this offseason, but return everyone else from last year's safety room. And now, with fall camp in the rear view mirror, the everyone appears to be healthy. This is a welcome change from a season ago, when Travian Blaylock was lost for the season in the spring, and Hunter Wohler went down with a leg injury in Week 1. Now, Wisconsin appears set to deploy a deep and dangerous safety room, led by a top three of Wohler, Blaylock and Kamo'i Latu. With backups the staff appears to trust in Austin Brown and Preston Zachman, the Badgers will be very versatile at safety, a key position in Mike Tressel's defense. Owen Arnett: He's still listed as a safety, but Arnett has been playing slot corner with the second team in recent fall practices. Wisconsin's cornerback room lacks depth in the slot, especially with Max Lofy still dealing with an injury. Arnett has filled in admirably, but it remains to be seen how much the defensive staff trusts him come game time.

STOCK DOWN

Not much to speak of here. Wisconsin's safeties are healthier, more experienced and deeper than they were at this time last season. They've played smart, physical football all offseason from the beginning of spring camp to now. With a top dog in Wohler, a highly experienced veteran in Blaylock, an experienced starter in Latu and reasonable depth behind them, the Badgers' safeties should be one of, if not the strongest position on Tressel's defense.

BIGGEST QUESTION BEFORE THE SEASON OPENER

Who plays the most besides Wohler? If the top three safeties can stay healthy, they should each play a decent amount. But who logs the second-most snaps behind Wohler? It'll be either Blaylock or Latu, and Blaylock appears to be the slight favorite at this point. With how much Tressel likes to rotate on defense, though, it may be a moot point. "Some of the positions, you feel like the 1B's, for lack of a better term, are darn near equivalent with the 1A's, and that's fantastic." he said. 'Hey, if you only have to go four plays in a row, how crazy, physical, violent, aggressive motor can you be if you know you're only going three or four plays." That philosophy figures to apply to the safeties.

A LOOK AT THE FUTURE

Wisconsin has signed two players that project as safeties in an almost-complete 2024 class. Kahmir Prescott was the first defensive back to commit to the Badgers in the class, and he wound up being the second defensive back from Philadelphia when Rivals250 prospect Omillio Agard committed as well. Prescott was courted by a number of Power Five schools, such as Texas A&M, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Colorado and more. Raphael Dunn, an athlete from New Jersey, committed to the Badgers in June. He had a handful of Power Five offers as well, and he projects as a 'Dollar' player who can line up as a safety/linebacker hybrid. Dunn appears to be a great fit for the scheme Tressel wants to run. The Badgers appear to be done at safety in the 2024 class. With these two signees, plus players like Brown, Zachman, Braedyn Moore and Justin Taylor waiting in the wings, the Badgers look great at safety.

PROJECTED POSITIONAL DEPTH