News More News
premium-icon
ago football Edit

Post-Fall Camp Position Overview: Wisconsin Badgers Quarterbacks

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Editor
@McNamaraRivals
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

MADISON - Following the conclusion of fall camp availability, BadgerBlitz.com will take a look at each position group and examine where it stands with the final phase of the offseason wrapping up.

We kick things off with a look at the quarterbacks and where the group of signal callers is at heading into the 2023 season.

STOCK UP 

Wisconsin quarterback Tanner Mordecai.
Wisconsin quarterback Tanner Mordecai. (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

The Phil Longo Effect: There was palpable excitement when the addition of offensive coordinator Phil Longo was announced this winter. A fresh perspective and a new voice to energize an offense that desperately needed a makeover. In Longo, head coach Luke Fickell added one of the top coordinators and offensive minds in the country to his coaching staff.

This goes back to January, but Longo helped revamp both the quarterback and wide receivers rooms for the Badgers. Those results were on full display this fall with Tanner Mordecai (SMU) and Braedyn Locke (Mississippi State) taking first- and second-team reps, respectively, under center. Those two threw to a wide out group that featured C.J Williams (USC), Will Pauling (Cincinnati) and Bryson Green (Oklahoma State) in the two-deep.

"I had an opportunity to come play for Coach Fickell, who has been very successful," Mordecai said. "He took a Group of Five team to the College Football Playoff. That hadn’t been done (before), and I don’t know if it will be done again.

"Mix that with Coach Longo. He's a successful offensive mind. I think he's at the top of the chain for offensive minds in college football and the pros."

STOCK DOWN 

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}