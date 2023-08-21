We kick things off with a look at the quarterbacks and where the group of signal callers is at heading into the 2023 season.

MADISON - Following the conclusion of fall camp availability, BadgerBlitz.com will take a look at each position group and examine where it stands with the final phase of the offseason wrapping up.

The Phil Longo Effect: There was palpable excitement when the addition of offensive coordinator Phil Longo was announced this winter. A fresh perspective and a new voice to energize an offense that desperately needed a makeover. In Longo, head coach Luke Fickell added one of the top coordinators and offensive minds in the country to his coaching staff.

This goes back to January, but Longo helped revamp both the quarterback and wide receivers rooms for the Badgers. Those results were on full display this fall with Tanner Mordecai (SMU) and Braedyn Locke (Mississippi State) taking first- and second-team reps, respectively, under center. Those two threw to a wide out group that featured C.J Williams (USC), Will Pauling (Cincinnati) and Bryson Green (Oklahoma State) in the two-deep.

"I had an opportunity to come play for Coach Fickell, who has been very successful," Mordecai said. "He took a Group of Five team to the College Football Playoff. That hadn’t been done (before), and I don’t know if it will be done again.

"Mix that with Coach Longo. He's a successful offensive mind. I think he's at the top of the chain for offensive minds in college football and the pros."