MADISON - Following the conclusion of fall camp, BadgerBlitz.com will take a look at each position group and where they stand with the final phase of the offseason wrapping up. We continue our offensive overviews with a look at the running backs, a strong position group with four players expected to contribute. RELATED: Quarterbacks | Cornerbacks

STOCK UP

Wisconsin running back Chez Mellusi (BadgerBlitz.com) (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

A healthy top two: Junior star Braelon Allen and his backfield partner Chez Mellusi stayed healthy throughout training camp. That sounds like an easy answer, but it's absolutely crucial, considering both have battled injuries over the last two years. Mellusi missed a handful of practices after taking a hefty shot from safety Kamo'i Latu in one of the team's first practices, but he returned a few days later. He's also made it clear that his body feels as good as ever, a credit to strenght and conditioning coach Brady Collins and his staff. In 2021, after transferring to UW from Clemson, Mellusi injured his hamstring during fall camp but played through it. Last year, he was still trying to get comfortable after recovering from a torn ACL he suffered during the 2021 season. Allen, who dealt with undisclosed injuries in 2021 and 2022, amassed 2,510 yards and 23 touchdowns over his first two seasons with the Badgers.

STOCK DOWN

Nothing? It's hard to find something discouraging about a position group with two starters and two others (Jackson Acker and Cade Yacamelli) capable of contributing. The big question ahead of training camp was who would emerge as the third option. Acker and Yacamelli both figure to have opportunities. Acker, who was UW's fullback last year, is a big, strong runner at 6-foot-1, 235 pounds. Yacamelli, a redshirt freshman, has impressive speed and may be the best natural receiver in the group.

BIGGEST QUESTION BEFORE THE SEASON OPENER

How much can we expect from Acker and Yacamelli? With Allen and Mellusi considered 1A and 1B, it's hard to forecast the roles Acker and Yacamelli will have in Phil Longo's Air Raid offense. Longo suggested that his usage of both may be situational. "Yac does some really good things," Longo said. "And Jackson does some really good thing. It may be three by committee right now. What do we need at that point and time? Someone may be out there on base downs more than the other. They may be out there in short-yardage and goal-line situations. We’ll see how that transpires as camp finishes out.” Running backs coach Devon Spalding said, "Whoever we're feeling is going to be in the game. They have done a nice job."

A LOOK AT THE FUTURE

The Badgers have a pair of four-star running backs (Darrion Dupree and Dilin Jones) and one three-star (Gideon Ituka) in their 2024 recruiting class. With Allen and Mellusi likely declaring for the 2024 NFL Draft after the season, roles will be up for grabs when spring ball begins next March. Acker, Yacamelli, true freshman Nate White and the trio of 2024 commitments will be part of an intriguing competition.