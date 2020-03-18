Positional recruit snapshot: 2021 wide receivers
Over the next two weeks, BadgerBlitz.com will be bringing you snapshots for each recruited position, covering the targets who are legitimate prospects on Wisconsin's board in the 2021 class. We will discuss the candidates who are most interested in the Badgers, as well as those who are considered long shots to commit to UW.
As always, this is just a snapshot in time and things remain fluid. Additional offered targets will appear over the next few months and some recruits will inevitably choose other colleges.
Today, we continue with a look at the wide receivers.
Quick Breakdown
Wisconsin has built up a good amount of talent at receiver over the last handful of classes, but some big turnover is scheduled to hit a unit that lost Quintez Cephus (NFL), A.J. Taylor (graduation) and Aron Cruickshank (transfer to Rutgers) after the Rose Bowl. Fours seniors - Danny Davis, Kendric Pryor, Adam Krumholz and Jack Dunn - are set to begin their final season at UW. Behind them sits a lot of unproven talent. The Badgers signed three receivers in 2020 - Isaac Smith, Chimere Dike and Devin Chandler - and could probably get away with two in the junior cycle. It will be interesting to see how the position moves forward with Alvis Whitted taking over for Ted Gilmore, who is now at Michigan State.
Class of 2021 WR needs: 2 | Class of 2021 WR commits: 0
