Positional recruit snapshot: 2021 quarterbacks
Over the next two weeks, BadgerBlitz.com will be bringing you snapshots for each recruited position, covering the targets who are legitimate prospects on Wisconsin's board in the 2021 class. We will discuss the candidates who are most interested in the Badgers, as well as those who are considered long shots to commit to UW.
As always, this is just a snapshot in time and things remain fluid. Additional offered targets will appear over the next few months and some recruits will inevitably choose other colleges.
Today, we start with a look at the quarterbacks.
Quick Breakdown
Wisconsin has four scholarship quarterbacks on the current roster, with preferred walk-on Daniel Wright set to arrive in Madison this summer. Looking at the QB room, starter Jack Coan led the Badgers to a 10-4 record and a spot in the Rose Bowl last season. Highly-touted freshman Graham Mertz used his redshirt this season, with Chase Wolf and Danny Vanden Boom rounding out the group. All four are expected back this spring, assuming a camp happens at some point. Three-star Deacon Hill is already committed in the 2021 class.
|Player
|Eligibility
|High school star ranking
|
Senior
|
Redshirt junior
|
Redshirt sophomore
|
Redshirt freshman
Class of 2021 QB needs: 1 | Class of 2021 QB commits: 1
