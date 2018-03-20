More Spring Camp Coverage: ($) Day 5 Practice Report / April excited to take over OLBs / Budmayr wants to keep growing / What Stood Out: Day 2

MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Badgers held their fifth spring practice on Tuesday morning with a two-hour practice session in half-pack pads inside the McClain Center, and BadgerBlitz.com's John Veldhuis was there taking notes.

What stood out to him during Practice No. 5?

START YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION TO BADGERBLITZ.COM TODAY