Wisconsin likes 2020 ATH Tyler Picinic at tight end
A number of schools project Tyler Picinic, a junior from New Milford High School in New Jersey, to play linebacker at the next level.
But Wisconsin, which hosted the 6-foot-4, 215-pound junior this weekend, likes Picinic at tight end, a position he learned more about Saturday in Madison.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news