Wisconsin's 2018 football season is right around the corner, with fall camp expected to start at the end of the month. With that in mind, BadgerBlitz.com will be running through the burning questions the Badgers are facing at each position group as they look to build on last year's 13-1 season.

If you were worried about Rafael Gaglianone's health heading in to the 2017 season, he made sure you didn't have to worry about him as he heads in to his senior season. After a back injury sidelined him for most of 2016, Gaglianone missed only two field goals (16 for 18) in his junior season, and was 59 of 59 on extra points. And with Zach Hintze and P.J. Rosowski handling kickoff duties, the Badgers should be able to pin their opponents deep with ease on kickoffs. Anthony Lotti's sophomore season was solid as well - his average yards per punt jumped from 37.7 in 2016 to 40.0 in 2017, and he did a good job of pinning opposing offenses inside of their own 20-yard line when Wisconsin's offense stalled out. The Badgers will look for him to take another step forward as a junior.

The real special teams question the Badgers will need to sort out this fall is who will take over as the team's primary kick and punt returners. There are a few candidates who could be in the mix - including a few who cracked the depth chart last year. But the return game can give teams a chance to mix in some young players who might not see the field otherwise - and this year the Badgers have a few candidates who could fit that description.