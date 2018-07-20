One Burning Question: Special Teams Preview
Wisconsin's 2018 football season is right around the corner, with fall camp expected to start at the end of the month. With that in mind, BadgerBlitz.com will be running through the burning questions the Badgers are facing at each position group as they look to build on last year's 13-1 season.
POSITION PRIMER
If you were worried about Rafael Gaglianone's health heading in to the 2017 season, he made sure you didn't have to worry about him as he heads in to his senior season. After a back injury sidelined him for most of 2016, Gaglianone missed only two field goals (16 for 18) in his junior season, and was 59 of 59 on extra points. And with Zach Hintze and P.J. Rosowski handling kickoff duties, the Badgers should be able to pin their opponents deep with ease on kickoffs. Anthony Lotti's sophomore season was solid as well - his average yards per punt jumped from 37.7 in 2016 to 40.0 in 2017, and he did a good job of pinning opposing offenses inside of their own 20-yard line when Wisconsin's offense stalled out. The Badgers will look for him to take another step forward as a junior.
The real special teams question the Badgers will need to sort out this fall is who will take over as the team's primary kick and punt returners. There are a few candidates who could be in the mix - including a few who cracked the depth chart last year. But the return game can give teams a chance to mix in some young players who might not see the field otherwise - and this year the Badgers have a few candidates who could fit that description.
|POSITION
|FIRST STRING
|SECOND STRING
|
PK
|
Rafael Gaglianone
|
Zach Hintze
|
KICKOFF SPECIALIST
|
Zach Hintze
|
PJ Rosowski
|
PUNTER
|
Anthony Lotti
|
Connor Allen
|
PUNT RETURN
|
Jack Dunn - OR -
|
Aron Cruickshank
|
KICK RETURN
|
A.J. Taylor - OR -
|
Aron Cruickshank
ONE BURNING QUESTION: WHO TAKES OVER THE RETURN JOBS?
The way we see it, there are a few obvious candidates for both the kick return and punt return jobs. Taking a look at last year's depth chart, wide receivers Jack Dunn and A.J. Taylor could earn larger roles this fall - assuming the Badgers wouldn't mind having a high-volume receiver like Taylor taking hits on kickoff returns as well. But incoming freshman wide receiver Aron Cruickshank seems like someone who could give the Badgers something extra at either spot - without risking an injury to a player who is projected to be a big part of Wisconsin's offense. Cruickshank might be on the smaller side, but he showed during spring camp that he can take hits - and dish them out, too. Don't be surprised if he works his way on to to the field on special teams first as a way to break in to the college game.
MICRO-BLITZ
In preparing for our fall camp series, Jon McNamara and John Veldhuis sat down to break down what they are expecting to see out of Wisconsin's position groups during the pre-season. Their conversation is included below.
