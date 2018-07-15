Wisconsin's 2018 football season is right around the corner, with fall camp expected to start at the end of the month. With that in mind, BadgerBlitz.com will be running through the burning questions the Badgers are facing at each position group as they look to build on last year's 13-1 season.

The Badgers were able to rely on Troy Fumagalli to create mismatches over the middle of the field during his senior season in 2017, and he wound up posting almost the exact same stat line as he did during his junior season:

2016: 47 catches, 580 yards, 2 touchdowns

2017: 46 catches, 547 yards, 4 touchdowns

That level of consistent production - with upside in the red zone - made Fumagalli a perfect fit for Wisconsin's offense. He also became an effective blocker during his UW career - and leaves behind some big shoes to fill in 2018.

The good news for the Badgers is that the cupboard isn't bare in 2018. Senior tight end Zander Neuville should be ready to resume his role as the team's primary in-line blocker after he suffered a season-ending knee injury towards the end of the 2017 season. Neuville, a converted pass rusher, also has pretty good hands and can catch teams off guard in the passing game when he gets targeted on a play-action pass.

And with Kyle Penniston and Jake Ferguson competing to take over for Fumagalli as the team's primary H-back, the Badgers have a few talented players to sort through during fall camp as they start to finalize their depth chart.