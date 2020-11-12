On the recruiting front: Wisconsin Badgers vs. Michigan Wolverines
Wisconsin and Michigan, which square off Saturday night in Ann Arbor, had some key head-to-head recruiting battles over the last few years. BadgerBlitz.com takes a closer look inside.
*Note: Prospects in this report only includes athletes on the Badgers' and Wolverines' current roster.
BIGGEST WINS FOR MICHIGAN
Recruiting story: Logan Brown and Stephan Bracey's teammate at East Kentwood High School, Mazi Smith was also a top target for Wisconsin early on in the 2019 recruiting cycle. The defensive tackle camped at UW early in the process and visited Madison a handful of times with Brown during his recruitment.
"The coaches at Wisconsin think I fit perfect into their scheme and they keep telling me they need a dog to play that nose guard position, because not everyone can play that spot," Smith told BadgerBlitz.com in June of 2017. "They think that I can do that and do it well for them. Sometimes you are going to be triple-teamed and they think I can be a difference maker for them."
As his recruitment wore on, though, Michigan rose to the top and earned Smith's signature.
