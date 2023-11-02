*Note: Prospects included in this report only include athletes on the current Badgers' and Hoosiers' rosters.

Wisconsin and Indiana, which square off Saturday in Bloomington, had some key head-to-head recruiting battles over the last few years. BadgerBlitz.com takes a closer look inside.

Recruiting story: Wisconsin was in early on Omar Cooper Jr., a former four-star prospect in the 2021 recruiting class.

"I'm pretty excited about Wisconsin after all the things I've heard," Cooper told BadgerBlitz.com. "My uncle ran track there, so I know a few things. I've been watching them growing up and it was good to pick up an offer from Wisconsin."

As more an more offers piled in, Copper Jr. narrowed his list to 10 schools, a list that included the Badgers and Hoosiers. And in July on 2021, the Rivals250 prospect announced his decision to stay home.

"It is super special to me because it is the state I've always lived in," Cooper Jr. told TheHoosier.com about his decision. "But, for me, to be a part of the team that is turning Indiana football around is something I'll always remember and be able to tell people and my kids in the future."