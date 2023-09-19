Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.
Wisconsin and Purdue, which square off Friday in West Lafayette, had some key head-to-head recruiting battles over the last few years. BadgerBlitz.com takes a closer look inside.
*Note: Prospects included in this report only include athletes on the current Boilermakers' and Badgers' rosters.
BIGGEST WINS FOR PURDUE
Recruiting story: Four-star linebacker Yanni Karlaftis was a top target for Wisconsin from start to finish in the 2021 recruiting class. The Rivals250 prospect eventually narrowed his focus to four schools: UW, Purdue, California and Oregon. In the end, though, Karlaftis stayed home and announced his commitment to the Boilermakers on Signing Day in December of 2020.
“I picked Purdue and it was the right fit for me just because they are building a really good program right now and I feel real comfortable where I am,” Karlaftis told BadgerBlitz.com. “West Lafayette is a really good place, and especially this year I didn’t get a chance to get comfortable anywhere else without being able to visit anywhere. As it went along, it was the clear choice.”
_____________________________________
Others considered: N/A
