BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at the nine uncommitted prospects headed to Madison this weekend, as well as two current commits on their way to campus.

Offers: Boston College, Liberty, Maryland, Syracuse, Tennessee and Wisconsin, among others

Official visits: Wisconsin (June 9)

The Word: Gideon Ituka visited Wisconsin in April and will return for an official this weekend. Boston College and Syracuse are also expected to receive officials this summer, though this is the only one scheduled at this point.

"I'm still wide open at this point to other schools, but with the way my recruitment has been going those will probably be my top schools down the road when I get closer to a decision," Ituka told BadgerBlitz.com. "I want to release my top five schools this summer and then commit in August."

Wisconsin is looking for two running backs in this class. Dilin Jones, Darrion Dupree and Da'Jaun Riggs are also high on UW's board at the position.

Early prediction: Wisconsin