Official visitor preview: 4-star RB headlines Wisconsin's official visitors
Wisconsin continues a busy recruiting month this weekend with a smaller official visitor list of high-priority targets in the 2024 class.
BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at the four uncommitted prospects headed to Madison this weekend.
RELATED: Official visitor preview: Wisconsin Badgers starting off with a bang | Official visitor preview: Badgers look to ride momentum into second weekend | Wisconsin's Official Visitor List |
ATHLETE KOY BEASLEY
Top 4: Wisconsin, Purdue, Pittsburgh, Rutgers
Official visits: Pittsburgh (June 9), Wisconsin (June 16), Purdue (June 23)
The Word: Koy Beasley, a two-way standout from Ohio, released a top four of Wisconsin, Purdue, Pittsburgh and Rutgers this spring. The newly-minted four-star prospect, who could play safety or even corner at Wisconsin, will announce his decision on June 28. The Panthers are considered the favorite heading into Beasley's visit to UW this weekend.
Early prediction: Pittsburgh
DEFENSIVE END JOE BARNA
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news