News More News
premium-icon
ago football Edit

Official visitor preview: 4-star RB headlines Wisconsin's official visitors

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Editor
@McNamaraRivals
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

Wisconsin continues a busy recruiting month this weekend with a smaller official visitor list of high-priority targets in the 2024 class.

BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at the four uncommitted prospects headed to Madison this weekend.

RELATED: Official visitor preview: Wisconsin Badgers starting off with a bang | Official visitor preview: Badgers look to ride momentum into second weekend | Wisconsin's Official Visitor List |

ATHLETE KOY BEASLEY

Top 4: Wisconsin, Purdue, Pittsburgh, Rutgers

Official visits: Pittsburgh (June 9), Wisconsin (June 16), Purdue (June 23)

The Word: Koy Beasley, a two-way standout from Ohio, released a top four of Wisconsin, Purdue, Pittsburgh and Rutgers this spring. The newly-minted four-star prospect, who could play safety or even corner at Wisconsin, will announce his decision on June 28. The Panthers are considered the favorite heading into Beasley's visit to UW this weekend.

Early prediction: Pittsburgh

DEFENSIVE END JOE BARNA

Get BadgerBlitz.com FREE until the start of fall camp!
Get BadgerBlitz.com FREE until the start of fall camp!
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}