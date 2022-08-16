Notes: Paul Chryst on passing game, progression of Mellusi, Guerendo
MADISON - Reporters got another extended look at this year's team on Monday morning during a full practice. Following the session, head coach Paul Chryst spoke on the consistency he's seeking in the passing game, the progression of running backs Chez Mellusi and Isaac Guerendo and the depth at outside linebacker.
Mellusi return going well, Guerendo becoming all-around back
Senior tailback Chez Mellusi suffered a torn ACL against Rutgers roughly 9.5 months ago. But watching him in practice, one wouldn't have guessed he was returning from a serious injury.
The transfer from Clemson, who is entering his second season with the Badgers, ripped off the play of the day from the running game. On one of the final scrimmage periods of Monday's practice, Mellusi took off for a 60-yard run that likely would have gone for a touchdown.
"Credit to him, and really everyone. Those processes of coming back, a lot of people involved in that. We have what seems to be a good schedule for him right now and when he goes, he’s going," Chryst told reporters after the session. Each guy that comes back from injury or missing some time, there is a lot to progress through and I think each day there is a hurdle that he’s cleared."
Naturally during practice, Mellusi has been on the receiving end of some hits, and he seems to take them in stride. There hasn't been any hesitation or pause when making cuts between the tackles, either.
"I think those are all real hurdles guys have to overcome, but I’ve loved his approach," Chryst added. "And it’s been, knock on wood, to this point, it’s been going well."
One of the standouts during open practices thus far has been running back Isaac Guerendo, who missed spring ball due to a Lisfranc injury he suffered while warming up against Illinois. He's had some nice runs between the tackles and has become a better all-around back, according to Chryst.
"Isaac is more than a speed guy. It’s been fun. Last year he was coming in, really truly understanding the position, I give him credit," Chryst said. "He’s missed a lot of time and he came back and it seems it’s been really smooth for him."
Chryst praised Guerendo for the improvement he's made on runs between the tackles, route running and pass protection.
"That whole group has been doing a good job of doing it all. Not just, 'OK, I’m going to be this.' I think they have more knowledge right now. For Chez, it was learning a whole new offense, and Braelon (Allen) was learning a lot," Chryst said. "Isaac kind of bounced around positions. I love the way they started and the way they’ve been progressing in camp."
Chryst searching for consistency from passing game
Of the four practices that have been open to reporters, Monday's session was arguably the best showing from the quarterbacks. Graham Mertz and Chase Wolf each connected with a mix of Skyler Bell, Dean Engram, Markus Allen and Keontez Lewis for a number of highlight plays during the practice. That said, Chryst made it known he's still looking for consistency out of the passing game.
"There’s times where you feel like we are making progress and there’s times where you have to take advantage of camp, because it’s not where you want it to be," Chryst said.
"There’s moments but it’s not where we want it to be."
When speaking with offensive coordinator Bobby Engram, Chryst and Mertz, the goal of fall camp has been consistency. Heading into his third year as the starting quarterback, Mertz can help Wisconsin take the next if he can limit turnovers. A limited amount of practices have been open to the media, but from what has been available, Mertz has looked in command of the offense.
Depth at outside linebacker a strength
Having to replace eight of 11 starters from a season ago, the defense will have near complete turnover in 2022. But there is promise for the guys stepping into new roles, especially at outside linebacker. During the spring and now into fall camp, the position group has been pushing each other and making plays.
"I’ve loved what Bobby (April) has done with that group, and certainly Nick (Herbig) is the leader of that group. There is a great approach and work ethic and love of the game in that room," Chryst said. "Bobby does a tremendous job and there is never an off day for them."
Earlier in the spring, Herbig and April weren't shy in their comments regarding how they felt about the room. Both labeled the position group the deepest it's been during their time in Madison. When speaking with April one week into fall camp, he noted that he trusts five guys - Herbig, C.J. Goetz, Darryl Peterson, T.J. Bollers and Kaden Johnson - to be able to go out there and play quality snaps on Saturdays.
"Each guy is getting better. C.J. has been around the longest, but you still see him getting better and, really, top to bottom, it’s a fun group to be around," Chryst added. "It’s a fun group to watch. From the first to the last play of practice and even after practice, they’re working, so they give this team a lot of energy."
