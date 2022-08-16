Notes: Paul Chryst on passing game, progression of Mellusi, Guerendo

MADISON - Reporters got another extended look at this year's team on Monday morning during a full practice. Following the session, head coach Paul Chryst spoke on the consistency he's seeking in the passing game, the progression of running backs Chez Mellusi and Isaac Guerendo and the depth at outside linebacker.

Senior tailback Chez Mellusi suffered a torn ACL against Rutgers roughly 9.5 months ago. But watching him in practice, one wouldn't have guessed he was returning from a serious injury.

The transfer from Clemson, who is entering his second season with the Badgers, ripped off the play of the day from the running game. On one of the final scrimmage periods of Monday's practice, Mellusi took off for a 60-yard run that likely would have gone for a touchdown.

"Credit to him, and really everyone. Those processes of coming back, a lot of people involved in that. We have what seems to be a good schedule for him right now and when he goes, he’s going," Chryst told reporters after the session. Each guy that comes back from injury or missing some time, there is a lot to progress through and I think each day there is a hurdle that he’s cleared."

Naturally during practice, Mellusi has been on the receiving end of some hits, and he seems to take them in stride. There hasn't been any hesitation or pause when making cuts between the tackles, either.

"I think those are all real hurdles guys have to overcome, but I’ve loved his approach," Chryst added. "And it’s been, knock on wood, to this point, it’s been going well."

One of the standouts during open practices thus far has been running back Isaac Guerendo, who missed spring ball due to a Lisfranc injury he suffered while warming up against Illinois. He's had some nice runs between the tackles and has become a better all-around back, according to Chryst.

"Isaac is more than a speed guy. It’s been fun. Last year he was coming in, really truly understanding the position, I give him credit," Chryst said. "He’s missed a lot of time and he came back and it seems it’s been really smooth for him."

Chryst praised Guerendo for the improvement he's made on runs between the tackles, route running and pass protection.

"That whole group has been doing a good job of doing it all. Not just, 'OK, I’m going to be this.' I think they have more knowledge right now. For Chez, it was learning a whole new offense, and Braelon (Allen) was learning a lot," Chryst said. "Isaac kind of bounced around positions. I love the way they started and the way they’ve been progressing in camp."