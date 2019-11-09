No. 16 Wisconsin vs. No. 18 Iowa: How to watch, game predictions
After back-to-back losses away from Camp Randall, Wisconsin looks to right the ship at home against Iowa on Saturday.
The game is shaping up to be a defensive battle, as Wisconsin and Iowa both rank in the top five nationally in points allowed per game. The Badgers have dominated the Hawkeyes recently, as they have taken six the last seven meetings over the past decade.
The Badgers have been exceptional at home in five wins that haven't been close. UW has outscored opponents in those five home games by 177 points and pitched shutouts against all three opponents at the Camp.
Along with our BadgerBlitz.com staff predictions for the game, here is what you need to know to watch, listen, or stream the game.
KICKOFF TIMES, TV, RADIO, STREAMING AVENUES
Kickoff: 11 a.m. CT (12 p.m. ET)
TV: FOX will broadcast the Big Ten clash. Jason Horowitz will be the play-by-play broadcaster, and Ben Leber will serve as the color analyst.
Where to stream the game: Via FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports mobile app.
Radio: Fans can go to BadgerSportsNetwork.com. Long-time voice of Wisconsin athletics Matt Lepay (play-by-play) will call the action along with Mike Lucas and Mark Tauscher as the analysts. Patrick Herb will handle the sideline reporting. The iHeartRadio app is also an available option.
Satellite radio users can listen on Sirius 83, XM 83.
WHAT TO READ FROM BADGERBLITZ.COM THIS WEEK
STAFF PREDICTIONS:
Jon McNamara: I gained more confidence in Wisconsin as the days passed this week. Iowa has some key injuries coming in on both sides of the ball and the Badgers have a chance to put together another solid defensive performance inside Camp Randall. Jonathan Taylor doesn't explode Saturday afternoon, but I think Wisconsin's offense does enough to win comfortably.
Wisconsin 27, Iowa 13
Jake Kocorowski: I think this will be a low-scoring contest between two rivals who boast top 10 defenses. However, I believe UW has more firepower offensively to make enough plays, and the defense will return to form in first stuffing the run against the Hawkeyes then getting to their quarterback.
Wisconsin 24, Iowa 10
Asher Low: The return to Camp Randall will go as planned for the Badgers on Saturday. Nate Stanley has been sub-par at best against quality defenses, and this Wisconsin group is the best unit he's seen all year. I think the senior struggles in his final game against the Badgers. Iowa's stout defense will keep them in the ballgame, but Jack Coan and the passing attack will connect on a deep ball or two to put the Hawkeyes away in a low-scoring affair.
Wisconsin 17, Iowa 10