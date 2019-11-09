After back-to-back losses away from Camp Randall, Wisconsin looks to right the ship at home against Iowa on Saturday.

The game is shaping up to be a defensive battle, as Wisconsin and Iowa both rank in the top five nationally in points allowed per game. The Badgers have dominated the Hawkeyes recently, as they have taken six the last seven meetings over the past decade.

The Badgers have been exceptional at home in five wins that haven't been close. UW has outscored opponents in those five home games by 177 points and pitched shutouts against all three opponents at the Camp.

Along with our BadgerBlitz.com staff predictions for the game, here is what you need to know to watch, listen, or stream the game.