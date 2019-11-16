No. 15 Wisconsin at Nebraska: How to watch, game predictions
After getting back to its winning ways last weekend against Iowa, Wisconsin is looking to ride that momentum into Memorial Stadium against Nebraska on Saturday.
UW fans could see another solid performance on the ground, as star back Jonathan Taylor has eclipsed 200 yards in both of his previous meetings with the Huskers. The junior is coming off of a 250-yard outburst against the Hawkeyes.
Head coach Paul Chryst will look to stay perfect in this conference rivalry as he comes into this contest 4-0 all-time against Nebraska.
The Badgers need to win out and maintain control of the Freedom Trophy to have any hope of playing in Indianapolis for a Big Ten Championship.
Along with our BadgerBlitz.com staff predictions for the game, here is what you need to know to watch, listen, or stream the game.
KICKOFF TIMES, TV, RADIO, STREAMING AVENUES
Kickoff: 11 a.m. CT
TV: BTN will broadcast the Big Ten clash. Kevin Kugler will be the play-by-play broadcaster, Matt Millen will serve as the color analyst with Rick Pizzo reporting from the sidelines.
Where to stream the game: Via FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports mobile app.
Radio: Fans can go to BadgerSportsNetwork.com. Long-time voice of Wisconsin athletics Matt Lepay (play-by-play) will call the action with Mike Lucas as the analyst. Patrick Herb will handle the sideline reporting. The iHeartRadio app is also an available option.
Satellite radio users can listen on Sirius 121, XM 207.
STAFF PREDICTIONS
Jon McNamara: We've seen what can happen on the road if Wisconsin allows a team with lesser talent hang around for four quarters. But I think Jim Leonhard's defense is able to limit the chunk plays and Wisconsin's offense should be able to move the football well all afternoon.
Wisconsin 34, Nebraska 10
Jake Kocorowski: Dangit, Asher took my score prediction. Wisconsin owns a 7-1 record against Nebraska since the latter joined the Big Ten Conference. In seven of those eight meetings, at least one Badger has gone over the century mark in rushing. Taylor has 470 yards in two previous games against the Huskers and I see his success continuing this weekend.
Asher alludes to it below, andI think Nebraska will be able to makes some plays offensively. But Wisconsin's defense contains enough to get the win due to lack of Huskers playmakers outside of quarterback Adrian Martinez and the duo of J.D. Spielman and Wan'Dale Robinson. So long as turnovers do not spring up for the Badgers, particularly in the second half, I think they retain the Freedom Trophy for a sixth straight year.
Wisconsin 31, Nebraska 14
Asher Low: Wisconsin got back to winning last Saturday, and I don't think that stops in Lincoln. The Badgers are primed for a huge day on the ground - not only given their history of making Nebraska rush defenses look paper thin, but also because of how well they played in the trenches against Iowa. It would not surprise me to see Martinez make a special play or two with his legs, but Nebraska won't have enough to stay with the Badgers' rushing attack.
Wisconsin 31, Nebraska 14