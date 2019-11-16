After getting back to its winning ways last weekend against Iowa, Wisconsin is looking to ride that momentum into Memorial Stadium against Nebraska on Saturday. UW fans could see another solid performance on the ground, as star back Jonathan Taylor has eclipsed 200 yards in both of his previous meetings with the Huskers. The junior is coming off of a 250-yard outburst against the Hawkeyes. Head coach Paul Chryst will look to stay perfect in this conference rivalry as he comes into this contest 4-0 all-time against Nebraska. The Badgers need to win out and maintain control of the Freedom Trophy to have any hope of playing in Indianapolis for a Big Ten Championship. Along with our BadgerBlitz.com staff predictions for the game, here is what you need to know to watch, listen, or stream the game.

Kickoff: 11 a.m. CT TV: BTN will broadcast the Big Ten clash. Kevin Kugler will be the play-by-play broadcaster, Matt Millen will serve as the color analyst with Rick Pizzo reporting from the sidelines. Where to stream the game: Via FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports mobile app. Radio: Fans can go to BadgerSportsNetwork.com. Long-time voice of Wisconsin athletics Matt Lepay (play-by-play) will call the action with Mike Lucas as the analyst. Patrick Herb will handle the sideline reporting. The iHeartRadio app is also an available option. Satellite radio users can listen on Sirius 121, XM 207.

