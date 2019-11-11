MADISON -- Watch and listen to three Wisconsin Badgers -- outside linebacker Zack Baun, quarterback Jack Coan and safety Eric Burrell -- as they discuss Nebraska and more.

For those wondering about Baun's quote seen on Twitter, here is the full question and answer:

Q: Is there any kind of added pressure that it's a Big Ten West game, another trophy game?

Baun: "Uh, no pressure. It's just another game, another football game. The trophy's never left here so I don't think it's a rivalry yet. Maybe it was before, but it definitely isn't anymore."

Also regarding Baun laughing at the beginning of the answer, inside linebacker Chris Orr walked up behind reporters right before that answer and pretended he was filming his fellow redshirt senior.