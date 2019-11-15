BadgerBlitz.com brings back its All-Out Blitz weekly series, where we deliver what you need to know about Wisconsin's next opponent. UW looks to keep its divisional hopes alive when it travels to Nebraska for a Big Ten West showdown.



QUICK PROGRAM FACTS

Head Coach: Scott Frost (8-13 at Nebraska, second year as Huskers head coach) Location: Lincoln, Neb. 2018 Record: 4-8, 3-6 Big Ten 2019 Record: 4-5 overall, 2-4 Big Ten All-time Record: 901-393-40 Rankings: N/A Series vs. Wisconsin: 4-9 In Lincoln: 3-2

WHEN NEBRASKA HAS THE BALL

COMPARING THE PROJECTED STARTERS WISCONSIN 2019 PFF Grade NEBRASKA 2019 PFF Grade DE -- Isaiahh Loudermilk 61.7 LT -- Brenden Jaimes 68.3 NT -- Keeanu Benton* 68.3 LG -- Trent Hixson 61.8 DE -- Garrett Rand 60.2 C -- Cameron Jurgens 41.2 OLB -- Zack Baun 88.9 RG -- Boe Wilson 56.6 ILB -- Chris Orr 85.2 RT -- Matt Farniok 64.6 ILB -- Jack Sanborn 73.4 QB -- Adrian Martinez 54.0 OLB -- Noah Burks 61.1 RB -- Dedrick Mills 66.8 CB -- Faion Hicks 61.1 WR -- Kanawai Noa 50.1 SS -- Reggie Pearson 68.6 WR -- Wan'Dale Robinson 76.0 FS -- Eric Burrell 74.2 WR - JD Spielman 72.1 CB -- Rachad Wildgoose 69.3 TE -- Jack Stoll 59.6

Wisconsin will have to contain an underachieving Nebraska offense led by sophomore quarterback Adrian Martinez. Overall, it averages just over 26 points and 409 yards per contest (186.3 rushing. 222.8 receiving) heading into Saturday's matchup in Lincoln. On the flip side, UW's defense comes into the game ranked in the top 10 of the nation in the following categories: *Scoring defense (seventh, 12.6 points per game) *Total defense (second, 231.4 yards per game) *Rush defense (fifth, 84.4 yards per game) *Pass defense (third, 147.0 yards per game) *Pass efficiency defense (third, 94.9) *Sacks (fifth, 3.7 per game) The key for Jim Leonhard's unit will be to contain Martinez, who despite having a sophomore slump, has thrown for nearly 1,500 yards and leads the team in rushing yards (399) with five scores via the ground game. However, he has thrown six interceptions and completed under 60 percent of his throws. His two main targets will be running back/wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (326 rushing yards, 3.8 yards per carry, three touchdowns; 40 receptions 453 yards, two receiving touchdowns) and wide receiver J.D. Spielman (35 receptions, 689 yards, 19.7 yards per catch, one touchdown). On the year, Nebraska has allowed 21 sacks, while Wisconsin comes into the game among the nation's best in that category (33).

WHEN WISCONSIN HAS THE BALL

COMPARING THE PROJECTED STARTERS WISCONSIN 2019 PFF Grade NEBRASKA 2019 PFF Grade LT -- Cole Van Lanen 73.1 DE - Carlos Davis 64.3 LG -- David Moorman 68.4 NT -- Darrion Daniels 75.1 C -- Tyler Biadasz 79.9 DE --Khalil Davis OR Ben Stille 76.8/70.5 RG -- Jason Erdmann 65.2 OLB -- Alex Davis 59.8 RT -- Logan Brusss 71.1 ILB -- Collin Miller 68.7 QB -- Jack Coan 76.1 ILB -- Mohamed Barry 44.2 RB -- Jonathan Taylor 90.5 OLB -- Caleb Tannor 56.9 FB -- John Chenal 67.6 S -- Marquel Dismuke 74.7 WR -- A.J. Taylor 61.2 S -- Cam Taylor-Britt 53.0 WR -- Kendric Pryor 70.3 CB -- Dicaprio Bootle 68.7 TE -- Jake Ferguson 62.9 CB -- Lamar Jackson 72.4 NICKEL -- JoJo Domann 69.8