football

All-Out Blitz: Wisconsin Badgers vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers

Jake Kocorowski
Senior Writer
BadgerBlitz.com brings back its All-Out Blitz weekly series, where we deliver what you need to know about Wisconsin's next opponent. UW looks to keep its divisional hopes alive when it travels to Nebraska for a Big Ten West showdown.


QUICK PROGRAM FACTS

Head Coach: Scott Frost (8-13 at Nebraska, second year as Huskers head coach)

Location: Lincoln, Neb.

2018 Record: 4-8, 3-6 Big Ten

2019 Record: 4-5 overall, 2-4 Big Ten

All-time Record: 901-393-40

Rankings: N/A

Series vs. Wisconsin: 4-9

In Lincoln: 3-2

WHEN NEBRASKA HAS THE BALL

COMPARING THE PROJECTED STARTERS
WISCONSIN 2019 PFF Grade NEBRASKA 2019 PFF Grade

DE -- Isaiahh Loudermilk

61.7

LT -- Brenden Jaimes

68.3

NT -- Keeanu Benton*

68.3

LG -- Trent Hixson

61.8

DE -- Garrett Rand

60.2

C -- Cameron Jurgens

41.2

OLB -- Zack Baun

88.9

RG -- Boe Wilson

56.6

ILB -- Chris Orr

85.2

RT -- Matt Farniok

64.6

ILB -- Jack Sanborn

73.4

QB -- Adrian Martinez

54.0

OLB -- Noah Burks

61.1

RB -- Dedrick Mills

66.8

CB -- Faion Hicks

61.1

WR -- Kanawai Noa

50.1

SS -- Reggie Pearson

68.6

WR -- Wan'Dale Robinson

76.0

FS -- Eric Burrell

74.2

WR - JD Spielman

72.1

CB -- Rachad Wildgoose

69.3

TE -- Jack Stoll

59.6
*Bryson Williams is out for Saturday's matchup.

Wisconsin will have to contain an underachieving Nebraska offense led by sophomore quarterback Adrian Martinez. Overall, it averages just over 26 points and 409 yards per contest (186.3 rushing. 222.8 receiving) heading into Saturday's matchup in Lincoln. On the flip side, UW's defense comes into the game ranked in the top 10 of the nation in the following categories:

*Scoring defense (seventh, 12.6 points per game)

*Total defense (second, 231.4 yards per game)

*Rush defense (fifth, 84.4 yards per game)

*Pass defense (third, 147.0 yards per game)

*Pass efficiency defense (third, 94.9)

*Sacks (fifth, 3.7 per game)

The key for Jim Leonhard's unit will be to contain Martinez, who despite having a sophomore slump, has thrown for nearly 1,500 yards and leads the team in rushing yards (399) with five scores via the ground game. However, he has thrown six interceptions and completed under 60 percent of his throws.

His two main targets will be running back/wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (326 rushing yards, 3.8 yards per carry, three touchdowns; 40 receptions 453 yards, two receiving touchdowns) and wide receiver J.D. Spielman (35 receptions, 689 yards, 19.7 yards per catch, one touchdown).

On the year, Nebraska has allowed 21 sacks, while Wisconsin comes into the game among the nation's best in that category (33).

WHEN WISCONSIN HAS THE BALL

COMPARING THE PROJECTED STARTERS
WISCONSIN 2019 PFF Grade NEBRASKA 2019 PFF Grade

LT -- Cole Van Lanen

73.1

DE - Carlos Davis

64.3

LG -- David Moorman

68.4

NT -- Darrion Daniels

75.1

C -- Tyler Biadasz

79.9

DE --Khalil Davis OR Ben Stille

76.8/70.5

RG -- Jason Erdmann

65.2

OLB -- Alex Davis

59.8

RT -- Logan Brusss

71.1

ILB -- Collin Miller

68.7

QB -- Jack Coan

76.1

ILB -- Mohamed Barry

44.2

RB -- Jonathan Taylor

90.5

OLB -- Caleb Tannor

56.9

FB -- John Chenal

67.6

S -- Marquel Dismuke

74.7

WR -- A.J. Taylor

61.2

S -- Cam Taylor-Britt

53.0

WR -- Kendric Pryor

70.3

CB -- Dicaprio Bootle

68.7

TE -- Jake Ferguson

62.9

CB -- Lamar Jackson

72.4

NICKEL -- JoJo Domann

69.8

Nebraska's defense has allowed over 29 points per game on average in nine contests, including 31 or more points in six of its nine outings in 2019.

The Huskers' defense has forced 14 takeaways this season (10 interceptions, four fumble recoveries) and sacked opposing quarterbacks 21 times. However, it also has allowed offenses to convert on third downs 41.9 percent of the time. As of Nov. 15's on NCAA.com, that ranks Nebraska as 87th in the FBS.

Wisconsin's ground game bounced back in a significant fashion with a 300-yard effort against Iowa last weekend. That included 250 yards by junior Jonathan Taylor, who in his first two career games against Nebraska has combined to rush for 470 yards on 49 carries. That may not bode well for a Huskers' unit that has allowed 219.5 yards in that category during six previous Big Ten outings.

Inside linebacker Mohamed Barry leads the team in tackles (69 tackles) while outside linebacker/nickel JoJo Domann (43 tackles, eight tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks) could be a problem in the backfield. Cornerback Lamar Jackson leads the team with three interceptions and 12 pass breakups, and defensive linemen Khalil Davis and Ben Stille have combined for 13.5 tackles for loss and eight sacks this season.

Heading into this week, quarterback Jack Coan ranked fourth in the country in completion percentage (73.2) while throwing 12 touchdown passes to just three interceptions.

