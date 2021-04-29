The 2021 edition of the NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 29 at 7 p.m. CT with the first round. Rounds 2-3 take place on Friday the 30th, then wrap up with 4-7 on Saturday, May 1. Several former Wisconsin Badgers hope to hear their names called or at least receive an opportunity to prove themselves as undrafted free agents in this class.

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN COLE VAN LANEN

Cole Van Lanen anchored the left side of the line, but his home in the NFL could be on the interior (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

Wisconsin Pro Day Stats for Cole Van Lanen 10-yard split 40-yard dash 20-yard shuttle Broad Vertical Bench 1.69 sec 5.01 sec - 107" 30" 22 reps

Van Lanen played in 45 games at UW, which included 19 starts at the left tackle spot. However, he told BadgerBlitz.com earlier this year that he has received feedback that he could play all the positions on the offensive line at the next level. The former four-star prospect has trained for that, believing that he can slide inside or outside, has cross-trained on both left and right sides and has even taken snaps at center. “I'm in a unique spot where I'm not short, but I'm not the tallest,” Van Lanen told BadgerBlitz.com in March. “I'm not short-armed but I'm not the longest. I'm not the freak tackle, but I'm also not the short, stout guy, either. So, really, I could be thrown in all those positions, and my body works that way. “Obviously, I would still have to work a ton at center to actually play it. I've just taken some snaps, but the concept and everything, and I feel like I have the mind of the center. I could do it mentally, for sure, and physically. I would just have to take a lot of practice. I think my body fits it, too, and I could definitely do it.” NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein, in his profile of Van Lanen, projects the former four-star recruit as a round 7 selection or "priority free agent." The Draft Network ranks him as the No. 403 player overall and No. 35 offensive tackle for the 2021 draft. RELATED: OL Cole Van Lanen's expands 'tool box' with Wisconsin Pro Day, NFL ahead



CORNERBACK RACHAD WILDGOOSE

Wisconsin cornerback Rachad Wildgoose. (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

Wisconsin Pro Day stats for Rachad Wildgoose 10-yard 40-yard 3-cone drill Broad Vertical Bench 1.49 sec 4.41 sec 7.00 sec 120" 36" 11 reps

Wildgoose, another South Florida native who had a productive career in the Wisconsin secondary, finished his time in Madison with 25 career games played. He registered 57 career tackles, five for loss, one interception and 15 passes defended. Wildgoose played in only two games during UW's abbreviated 2020 campaign, locking down Illinois's offense in the season-opener before missing the road win at Michigan. He returned for the divisional matchup against Northwestern, but the defensive back told reporters in March that he broke his scapula during that contest that eventually knocked him out for the rest of the season. He declared for the draft thereafter. The former three-star recruit shined on Wisconsin's Pro Day in March, however, running a 4.41-second 40-yard dash and a 7.00-second 3-cone drill while displaying a 36" vertical jump. “I was shooting for 4.4-low, 4.3-high, and I hit 4.41," Wildgoose told reporters after the event on March 10. "So [I am] satisfied, but I feel like I could have went a little bit faster, but I’m satisfied with my numbers today." Wildgoose displayed the ability to be used in different way in his time as a Badger, having the ability to play as a physical outside corner while also sliding inside to the slot during nickel packages. The Miami (FL) Northwestern product believes he can bring “confidence, energy and versatility" at the next level. “I can play corner, nickel, safety,” said Wildgoose, who noted in March hat he believes he had spoken with 28 NFL teams. “They can move me around and get big plays all around the field for me, so that’s just how I feel." Playing particularly in the slot, Wildgoose stated that he holds "up pretty well because I'm a physical guy and I feel like I'm quick and I'm instinctive and I'm good with the playbook." “I feel like in the nickel … you need instincts and you just need to be quick and aggressive,” Wildgoose added. “It’s a lot of stuff that you need that coaches can't coach. Instincts are something you can't coach. So I feel like if you got high instincts, you'll excel in the slot.” The Draft Network ranks Wildgoose as the No. 255 player overall and No. 39 cornerback in the 2021 draft class. RELATED: Wisconsin Pro Day: CB Rachad Wildgoose shines in strong performance



SAFETY ERIC BURRELL

Safety Eric Burrell. (Dan Sanger)

Wisconsin Pro Day stats for Eric Burrell 10-yard 40-yard 20-yard shuttle Broad Vertical Bench 1.58 sec 4.64 sec 4.16 sec 124" 35.5" 8 reps

Burrell emerged as a consistent contributor in the Wisconsin backfield, playing in 48 career games and racking up 126 total tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, five interceptions and 16 passes defended between 2017-20. Pro Football Focus graded Burrell with a 78.2, 78.4 and 70.6 rating from 2018-2020, while also designating him with a 88.9 mark in pass coverage during the 2019 season. "I love 'EB,'" defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard said on April 26. "Obviously, he was dynamic as a playmaker for us. You know, it's kind of funny. You start seeing guys put together little highlights of themselves and stuff as they leave, and you kind of forget sometimes how many plays and just how many different types of plays he made throughout his time [at Wisconsin]. Whether it was in coverage, man coverage, zone coverage, playing in the post, blitzing, he made a lot of big plays in this defense and he's dynamic that way. "[Burrell] understands who he is. You kind of talk the limitation, he knows where he thrives as a football player, the physical aspect of being able to throw his body around and track the football. That is a skill in itself that not everybody has, and he's found a way his entire time here to get close to that football and good things were happening. "Love 'EB,' man. He poured everything into this program, took advantage of his opportunity on and off the field, and as you guys know, he's great on a team, man. His teammates love him. You know, he has their back. He's a great leader and hopefully finds a spot in the NFL here real soon." The Draft Network ranks Burrell as the No. 278 player overall and No. 24 safety in the 2021 draft class. The site's player profile of the defensive back mentions "ideal roles" of "quality depth, special teams contributor." After Pro Day, he was asked about that third phase of the game -- if that has been a discussion point with NFL organizations and how his time playing could transfer to the professional level. "In high school, I started off in special teams. In college, I started off [on special teams], and that's how you work your way up," Burrell told reporters on March 10. "And, honestly, I like to excel in anything that I do. When I go on that field and listening and talking to Chris Maragos, and D'Cota Dixon, all those guys, man, I'm just happy that I put myself in this position. And regardless of the situation, I'm gonna go out there and do the best that I can, but I did learn a lot. "Special teams was a heavy talk for us. That's how you learn, you know what I mean? A guy at safety that doesn't do special teams, and then a safety that does do special teams, they're taking the guys that does the special teams, and I'm excited for that. I pride myself on special teams, which is very good."

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN ISAIAHH LOUDERMILK

Defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk. (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

Wisconsin Pro Day Stats for Isaiahh Loudermilk 10-yard dash 40-yard dash 20-yard shuttle Broad Vertical Bench 1.63 sec 4.95 sec 4.4 sec 112" 28.5" 21 reps

Loudermilk developed into a consistent force on Wisconsin’s defensive line at end over the last four seasons. He played in 40 career games -- including 26 starts -- and contributed 11.5 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks and nine passes defended between 2017-20. UW listed Loudermilk at 6-foot-7, and that type of frame you cannot teach. Though listed at 287 pounds on Wisconsin's 2020 roster, he told BadgerBlitz.com in early March that he dropped about 9% in body fat and was around 270 pounds. Though known for being stout against opposing rushing attacks, he also told BadgerBlitz.com that he wants to show that he can create more plays in the backfield. “That's kind of what I was used for mostly at Wisconsin, especially my first couple years,” Loudermilk said. “I was able to take on double teams. Anytime I got a single block, I feel like I was able to shut off that, and really disrupt the run game. “But what I've really been focusing on a whole lot since I've been out here in Cali is kind of flexibility, agility, being able to bend corners just so I can be able to get after the quarterback in third-down situations. Kind of a little bit more pass-rush stuff. I feel like I wasn't able to showcase that as much as I wanted to at Wisconsin, but it's something that I really feel like is a strong part of my game.” Loudermilk stated that he had spoken with a couple of NFL teams with discussions revolving around how they could utilize him at a couple of positions on their respective lines. That is something he feels he has experience with from his time in Madison. “For that, I just kind of tell them that at Wisconsin, I've played pretty much defensive end and defensive tackle my whole career,” Loudermilk said. “I'll kick out to an edge player and I’ll play inside and take on double teams. Honestly, wherever anyone needs me on the d-line, I'll be able to put on weight, take off weight. I feel like I'm an extremely versatile player, definitely a three-down player. Wherever teams want to plug me in at, I feel like I'll be able to fill that role.” The Draft Network ranks Loudermilk as its No. 371 player overall and No. 29 interior defensive lineman in the 2021 draft class. NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein grades the Badger as a 5.55 and projects him to be a "priority free agent." RELATED: Isaiahh Loudermilk 'feeling explosive, light, fast, strong' before Pro Day



FULLBACK MASON STOKKE

Fullback Mason Stokke (34). (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

Wisconsin Pro Day Stats of Mason Stokke 10-yard split 40-yard dash 20-yard shuttle Broad Vertical Bench 1.63 sec 4.82 sec - 111" 30.5" 22 reps

"Fullback City" has churned out another potential NFL prospect in Stokke, who could join former Badgers Derek Watt and Alec Ingold at the next level. The Menomonie, Wis., native helped open holes for Jonathan Taylor, Jalen Berger and Garrett Groshek after playing in 28 career games in cardinal and white. However, the coaching staff also entrusted him in short yardage or goal line situations with the ball in his hand -- finishing his career with 38 carries for 109 rushing yards and three touchdowns. He also caught the ball out of the backfield with success, reeling in eight passes for 58 yards and three receiving scores in 2020 alone. Stokke told BadgerBlitz.com in early March that he sees himself “as a versatile fullback that can do all the running, blocking and catching, but also that is athletic enough to be on all four phases of special teams.” He has also received the opportunity to pick the brains of a couple NFL fullbacks, current Minnesota Viking C.J. Ham and former Green Bay Packer John Kuhn. NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein grades Stokke at a 5.62 and projects him to be a "priority free agent." RELATED: Mason Stokke yet another Wisconsin fullback on path to the NFL



RUNNING BACK GARRETT GROSHEK

Wisconsin running back Garrett Groshek (USA Today Sports Images)

Groshek initially walked on to the program as a quarterback but developed into a multi-purpose running back before he left Madison. Wisconsin utilized him out the backfield in multiple ways in running and receiving the ball, and he also could block in pass protection. Last season, he rushed for 300 yards on 67 carries with two touchdowns -- along with accumulating 22 receptions for 119 yards -- where he played in six of the team’s seven games. Overall for his Wisconsin career, Groshek recorded 235 rushes from 2017-20, gaining 1,216 yards on 4.5 yards per attempt. He also caught 79 passes for 611 yards and an additional score. Groshek has the ability to check in with former teammates, including two prominent Badgers who were drafted in 2020, about this journey into professional football. “Some of my best friends, Tyler [Biadasz] and ‘JT’ [Jonathan Taylor],” Groshek said. “I talk to Alec [Ingold], too. This is stuff that I've always bounced off of them or whenever guys would come back for Pro Day like Ryan Connelly, Beau [Benzschawel] and [Michael] Deiter and T.J. Edwards, and D’Cota [Dixon]. Just those guys that I've played with before that have gone through the process, and just before now, having a decent idea of what to expect and everything. But still just trying to stay focused on being in the moment and being focused on my training and how to get better each and every day.” The Draft Network ranks Groshek as the No. 295 player overall and No. 22 running back in the 2021 draft class. RELATED: After productive career, Garrett Groshek hones in on Wisconsin's Pro Day



OTHER BADGERS TO POTENTIALLY WATCH