Mason Stokke started his Wisconsin career at a position that boasts several former Badgers currently in the NFL. The one that he finished at has also produced a couple currently playing on Sundays. Now Stokke himself is knocking on professional football’s door with the program’s Pro Day on March 10. The Menomonie, Wis., native started his time at inside linebacker for his first two seasons, and even into summer practices of his redshirt sophomore campaign. However, he recalled a conversation with head coach Paul Chryst a practice or two left in fall camp in 2018 asking about a potential move to fullback. Chryst later approached Stokke again about the idea, and after some thought from their initial chat, the in-state product took on the challenge and learned under a mentor who is currently playing on Sundays.

Former Wisocnsin fullback Mason Stokke is preparing for the NFL. (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

“Had a couple practices in fall camp, and then basically that year I was under Alec Ingold, which was a great guy to learn off of, especially just switching from the [linebacker] position,” Stokke told BadgerBlitz.com on Wednesday. “It helped being a linebacker, but it really helped to have a guy like that to learn off of. I'd always, after meetings, sit extra with him and ask all the questions I had. “The transition went, I would say, pretty well. In high school, I was a running back, so the running and catching came natural. It was more so the blocking that [was] a little bit of an adjustment going from linebacker.” Stokke now sits days away from working to impress NFL personnel at Wisconsin’s Pro Day, and he has been training at ETS Performance in Woodbury, Minn., since early January. That was after making the decision to forego the extra year of eligibility to play a sixth year at Wisconsin in order to chase a professional opportunity. “There was a decision-making process there,” Stokke said. “Just a lot of my close buddies are coming back, want to come back, play my last year of college, but the decision was made based on just it was my best time to go, and I felt like I was ready to go.”