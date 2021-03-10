“Made a lot of friends, but now I'm back here. Really excited. It’s just kind of everything you put work towards, you finally can show it. That's what it is. This is your one opportunity, and I'm excited to let it all go and put everything out there on Wednesday.”

“I got a lot of great work in. I loved working with Duke,” Van Lanen told BadgerBlitz.com on Sunday. “I think as an o-linemen, it helps me a ton. Really smart. He knows what he's doing, and we had a really fun group down there of o-linemen. It was a privilege to work with those guys and compete with them.

In early January, Van Lanen headed down to Dallas, Tex., to train at the Michael Johnson Performance Center with Duke Manyweather, who is noted on an NFL Films video as an “offensive line scouting and development consultant.” Now, the former Badger left tackle will have the opportunity to showcase his abilities at Wisconsin’s Pro Day on Wednesday.

Within days, Cole Van Lanen went from being in a program that has produced numerous offensive linemen for the next level to working out with one of the game’s highly-regarded trainers at that position group.

Van Lanen finished his Wisconsin career with 45 games played, including 19 starts. The former four-star recruit emerged during the 2018 season in a left tackle platoon with Jon Dietzen and later cemented his role as a starter at that spot for the 2019 and 2020 seasons.

Van Lanen claimed first-team All-Big Ten honors by the coaches last season under the mentorship of Joe Rudolph, and he praised the longtime Badgers assistant as a “really, really good coach.”

Since January, Van Lanen had the opportunity to take in one-on-one experience from Manyweather, whom the lineman stated has “got the understanding of all the schemes that the NFL uses, compared to what we use in college.”

“Every team is different, but the NFL kind of hones in on certain techniques and it's very universal throughout the league,” Van Lanen said. “As for college, every coach is different, and they coach it differently, if that makes sense. I know exactly how ‘Rudy’ wants us to block and certain things, and a lot of that carries over, but some of it doesn't.

“So now I can use what Rudy's taught me, and a lot of the stuff that Duke’s taught me and have it in my toolbox now, and I know how to do all of it. I think that's helped me drastically, and I can kind of pick and choose what I like to do more that I think helps me more. Like I said, I think it, overall, has improved me. It's improved my footwork, my power, my stance.”

Working with Manyweather “was incredible," according to Van Lanen. The Green Bay (WI) Bay Port product noted how for the first three weeks, “we weren't even using weights,” and how it was specific to the offensive line but could transfer over to his jumps and position work for Pro Day.

“It also transitions on the field on fixing our form, using muscles we've never used before that are important,” Van Lanen said. “Our explosiveness, the way our bodies move. He works with a ton of NFL guys in the offseason, and we're basically doing a lot of their program, too, intertwined with our Pro Day training. I think it, like I said, helped me drastically, and I was really grateful to go with him. Because, I mean, it was a great opportunity and I feel like I've maximized it, and I'm really excited.

“That's the point of going with him was with the uncertainty of not knowing if we're gonna have rookie training camp, if we're gonna have OTAs, all that. Training with him was supposed to get your body right so you're ready to come into camp and just be ready to go instead of building up, if that make sense. So a lot of guys that go with him have very little non-contact injuries, and they feel like they're already at their best once they walk in the door instead of having to build up like a lot of other guys, so I was really excited. I can definitely see why with the training we were doing, and like I said, I'm just excited to kind of go from here now and see how everything works out.”

Not having college academic responsibilities allowed Van Lanen the ability to hone in on football, film study and other objectives. He still kept busy and essentially traded the time dedicated to school to working out twice a day, performing interviews and other preparations for the draft.

Van Lanen also noticed his body change.

“Being able to be on strict meal plans and getting the kind of the nutrition I need and the understanding of how my body works when I eat certain foods and all that type of stuff,” Van Lanen said. “Getting the two workouts in a day and all that position work and all the recovery, those are resources, I wouldn't say I necessarily didn't have before, but that were right there open to me and some things I didn't have.

“And I've definitely noticed a big difference in my body. I feel a lot better. Before and after pictures in my body look a ton better, and I just feel great. I feel the best I have in a long time. I feel like I look the best I have in a long time, and I'm just really excited to kind of show it all off in a couple days.”

Van Lanen anchored the left tackle spot at UW, but he has received feedback that he could play all the positions on the offensive line. He has trained for that, believing that he could play on the inside or outside and has also cross-trained on both the left and right sides. Van Lanen has even taken snaps at center.

“I'm in a unique spot where I'm not short, but I'm not the tallest,” Van Lanen said. “I'm not short-armed but I'm not the longest. I'm not the freak tackle, but I'm also not the short, stout guy, either. So, really, I could be thrown in all those positions, and my body works that way.

“Obviously, I would still have to work a ton at center to actually play it. I've just taken some snaps, but the concept and everything, and I feel like I have the mind of the center. I could do it mentally, for sure, and physically. I would just have to take a lot of practice. I think my body fits it, too, and I could definitely do it.”

Along with his versatility, Van Lanen thinks he can bring his football IQ and physicality to an NFL franchise, along with utilizing particular abilities in the run game like performing second- and third-high legs on double-team blocks and moving up to the second level of opposing defenses.

The former in-state standout will be able to display his full arsenal this week with Pro Day looming. Van Lanen was also “invited” to a modified version of the NFL Scouting Combine, though, according to a NFL Network report in January, players’ drills will happen at pro days. He feels “pretty quick” heading into this critical day and believes he will hit the goals he has set forth for himself.

While down in Dallas the past couple of months, Van Lanen met up with former teammate and current Dallas Cowboys center Tyler Biadasz to “pick his brain,” as he described it. The latter, who also trains with Manyweather, was drafted in the fourth round by the NFC East organization last year and eventually played in 12 regular season games, including four starts.

Van Lanen also reached out to former tackle and current Los Angeles Rams lineman David Edwards. Heading into his third year of playing professionally, Edwards has gone on to play in 32 regular season games (24 starts).

“I take their feedback seriously, and just work on what they think is most important, and just try and maximize everything," Van Lanen said. "This is you only get one shot at this and try and do everything you can to maximize it.”