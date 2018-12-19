FINALIZED: ***LIVE SIGNING DAY UPDATES***
The Wisconsin Badgers are expected to receive 19 letters of intent from their 2019 signing class throughout the day, and the BadgerBlitz.com staff will keep updating this post as the team announces their class.
SIGNED THEIR LETTER OF INTENT
Hayden Rucci— Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) December 19, 2018
🏈 Tight End
📍 Lititz, PA
📱 @haydengucci
Check out the film on Hayden#NSD19 // #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/wJSXEedbVz
Titus Toler— Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) December 19, 2018
🏈 Safety
📍 Long Beach, CA
📱 @_TitusToler
Check out the film on Titus#NSD19 // #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/aQwDzAF3Fk
Spencer Lytle— Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) December 19, 2018
🏈 Linebacker
📍 Redondo Beach, CA
📱 @_SpencerLytle_
Check out the film on Lytle#NSD19 // #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/UDUzkqwFi0
Skyler Meyers— Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) December 19, 2018
🏈 Linebacker
📍 Blue Springs, MO
📱 @skylermeyers33
Check out the film on Skyler#NSD19 // #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/qQF53o6srO
Keeanu Benton— Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) December 19, 2018
🏈 Defensive Line
📍 Janesville, WI
📱 @keeanu_benton
Check out the film on Keeanu#NSD19 // #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/xCVRU9Rw8F
Maema Njongmeta— Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) December 19, 2018
🏈 Linebacker
📍 Buffalo Grove, IL
📱 @the_maema
Check out the film on Maema#NSD19 // #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/s5WJCxVv52
Quan Easterling— Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) December 19, 2018
🏈 Running Back
📍 Akron, Ohio
📱 @Quaneasterling
Check out the film on Quan#NSD19 // #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/6sPD99FXex
Clay Cundiff— Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) December 19, 2018
🏈 Tight End
📍 Wichita, KS
📱 @clay_cundiff10
Check out the film on Clay#NSD19 // #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/3lRdrsWo4r
Gio Paez— Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) December 19, 2018
🏈 Defensive Line
📍 Cornelius, NC
📱 @Gio_paez7117
Check out the film on Gio#NSD19 // #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/4ZbRJkDPek
Leo Chenal— Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) December 19, 2018
🏈 Linebacker
📍 Grantsburg, WI
📱 @LeoChenal
Check out the film on Leo#NSD19 // #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/P7VWdE9XXY
Semar Melvin— Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) December 19, 2018
🏈 Cornerback
📍 Pembroke Pines, FL
📱 @SemarMelvin
Check out the film on Semar#NSD19 // #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/GhWSfuZFur
Julius Davis— Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) December 19, 2018
🏈 Running Back
📍 Menomonee Falls, WI
📱 @juliusdavis32
Check out the film on Julius#NSD19 // #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/ShlDpX13kC
Graham Mertz— Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) December 19, 2018
🏈 Quarterback
📍 Overland Park, KS
📱 @GrahamMertz5
Check out the film on Graham#NSD19 // #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/B0rvuRySod
Joe Tippman— Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) December 19, 2018
🏈 Offensive Line
📍 Fort Wayne, IN
📱 @JoeTippmann
Check out the film on Joe#NSD19 // #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/AeH9Yr1Xue
Rodas Johnson— Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) December 19, 2018
🏈 Defensive Line
📍 Columbus, Ohio
📱 @onlyrodas10
Check out the film on Rodas#NSD19 // #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/fDDMbbXU09
James Williams— Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) December 19, 2018
🏈 Cornerback
📍 Fort Lauderdale, FL
📱 @gf_jw5
Check out the film on James#NSD19 // #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/06xNV7p1un
Logan Brown— Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) December 19, 2018
🏈 Offensive Line
📍 Grand Rapids, MI
📱 @loganbrown53
Check out the film on Logan#NSD19 // #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/2QPu2jpwKK
Stephan Bracey— Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) December 19, 2018
🏈 Wide Receiver
📍 Grand Rapids, MI
📱 @stephanbracey2
Check out the film on Stephan#NSD19 // #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/UswZDjHghr
Dean Engram— Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) December 19, 2018
🏈 Cornerback
📍 Columbia, MD
📱 @TheRealDean__
Check out the film on Dean#NSD19 // #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/W3TRxEP4Ac
PREFERRED WALK-ONS
Cam Phillips— Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) December 19, 2018
🏈 Wide Receiver
📍 San Francisco, CA
📱 @camcap0202
Check out the film on Cam#NSD19 // #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/gkzWeuUjbS
Blake Wilcox— Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) December 19, 2018
🏈 Kicker
📍 Wales, WI
📱 @Blakewilcox28
Check out the film on Blake#NSD19 // #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/rOQ1yIcTUT
Jackson Kollath— Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) December 19, 2018
🏈 Linebacker
📍 Menomonee Falls, WI
📱 @KollathJackson
Check out the film on Jackson#NSD19 // #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/rEZNMWWm8X
Logan O'Brien— Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) December 19, 2018
🏈 Offensive Lineman
📍 Fennimore, WI
📱 @brother_logan
Check out the film on Logan#NSD19 // #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/EVQsDKZiBY
Tatum Grass— Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) December 19, 2018
🏈 Linebacker
📍 Holmen, WI
📱 @Tate_Grass43
Check out the film on Tatum#NSD19 // #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/ygaDVKp1TF