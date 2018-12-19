Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-19 06:59:45 -0600') }} football Edit

FINALIZED: ***LIVE SIGNING DAY UPDATES***

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz.com
@McNamaraRivals
Editor
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

The Wisconsin Badgers are expected to receive 19 letters of intent from their 2019 signing class throughout the day, and the BadgerBlitz.com staff will keep updating this post as the team announces their class.

Wisconsin's 2019 commit list | NSD Preview: A look at Wisconsin's 2019 recruiting class | Wisconsin Primer: Early National Signing Period | Inside the rankings: National Signing Day Edition | Wisconsin set to sign its best class of the Rivals.com era | PODCAST: Breaking down Wisconsin's 2019 class | TALK ABOUT EARLY SIGNING DAY IN THE BADGERS' DEN |

SIGNED THEIR LETTER OF INTENT

PREFERRED WALK-ONS

Pwg4jo9xj7og1rvlbena
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}